Deadpool & Wolverine's Credits Scene Plunges An MCU Star Into New Heights Of Vulgarity
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine," so proceed with caution!
Once the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off, Fox kept their side of Marvel Comics adaptations alive with X-Men and Fantastic Four movies of varying degrees of quality. But when Disney finalized the purchase of 21st Century Fox and their media properties in 2019, that included an opportunity to bring characters into the MCU who had yet to crossover with the Avengers. While we've seen the likes of Professor X popping up as part of the Illuminati in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" since then, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the first time that we've gotten major characters leading a story that ties directly to the MCU. But it's also a showcase for several superheroes from Fox's Marvel movies, giving them a proper farewell now that the MCU is overhauling all of their franchises, and the first one we encounter (besides various Wolverine variants), is quite the surprise.
After Deadpool and Wolverine engage in an all out brawl in The Void, the desolate wasteland where things are sent after being pruned from their timelines by the Time Variance Authority (from Marvel's "Loki" TV series), they encounter a mysterious hooded character who warns them about an incoming brigade of marauders (though not the proper Marauders). Fans likely recognized the voice of Chris Evans as the character, and the implication is that he's playing a variant of Captain America. However, rather than saying "Avengers assemble" in a key moment of action, he shouts, "Flame on!"
It's Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch from one of the "Fantastic Four" movies, and he's still a cocky rascal. Sadly, Johnny doesn't last long, having his skin ripped off his body with the snap of his fingers by villain Cassandra Nova. But that's not the last we'll see of Johnny Storm, thanks to the "Deadpool & Wolverine" credits scene, which has a different kind of surprise in store for fans.
The death of Jonathan Storm
Johnny Storm has apparently been stuck in The Void for awhile. We're not sure how long, but it's enough that he's very familiar with Cassandra Nova (Emma Corin), the twin sister of Charles Xavier, who has been banished to this wasteland and now rules over a clan of estranged mutants pruned from their respective timelines, including Pyro (Aaron Stanford) and a bunch of other tertiary X-Men villains like Juggernaut, Toad, Azazel, and more (though most of them aren't played by their original franchise actors). Nova is extremely powerful, with telekinetic abilities similar to Professor X, though in order to get inside someone's mind, she has to get a little bit physical.
Anyway, Storm ominously talks about Cassandra Nova before they arrive at the Giant-Man skeleton lair she's constructed in The Void, but he's not terribly specific. That's why it's so hilarious when Deadpool goes on a profanity-laden description of Nova that he attributes to Johnny. However, the Human Torch continues to protest that he never said any of these things, and he's increasingly worried about what the consequences will be if Nova believes Deadpool. And he should be, because that's what leads to Johnny having his skin quickly ripped off his body, leaving the rest of his insides to fall into a gooey pile. Johnny Storm is gone, folks. And throughout the rest of the movie, Deadpool is blamed for his death.
But there's a "Deadpool & Wolverine" post-credits scene that brings Johnny back... well, not from the dead.
Johnny Storm has unkind words for Cassandra Nova
However, instead of teasing Johnny Storm's potential survival, Deadpool is back in TVA headquarters to prove that Johnny actually said all of those nasty things about Cassandra Nova. He brings up a surveillance video that lets us hear Chris Evans unleash this nasty tirade:
"Cassandra Nova, a megalomaniacal, psychotic a**hole. A finger-licking, dead inside, pasty slab of third-rate, dime-store nut milk. And I'll tell you what she can do: She can lick my goddamn cinnamon ring clean and kick rocks all the way to bald hell. In fact, I don't give a s*** if she removes all my skin and pops me like some nightmarish blood balloon. If the last thing I do in this godforsaken c**-gutter existence is light that f**kfox on fire, I still won't die happy. That's right, Wade. I won't be happy until I've urinated on her freshly barbecued corpse and husk-f**ked the charred remains while gargling Juggernaut's jugger-nuts. And you can quote me."
Welp, Johnny did give Wade permission to quote him. And with that, Deadpool is exonerated! Long live Wade Wilson! So long, Johnny Storm!