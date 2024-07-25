Deadpool & Wolverine's Credits Scene Plunges An MCU Star Into New Heights Of Vulgarity

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine," so proceed with caution!

Once the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off, Fox kept their side of Marvel Comics adaptations alive with X-Men and Fantastic Four movies of varying degrees of quality. But when Disney finalized the purchase of 21st Century Fox and their media properties in 2019, that included an opportunity to bring characters into the MCU who had yet to crossover with the Avengers. While we've seen the likes of Professor X popping up as part of the Illuminati in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" since then, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the first time that we've gotten major characters leading a story that ties directly to the MCU. But it's also a showcase for several superheroes from Fox's Marvel movies, giving them a proper farewell now that the MCU is overhauling all of their franchises, and the first one we encounter (besides various Wolverine variants), is quite the surprise.

After Deadpool and Wolverine engage in an all out brawl in The Void, the desolate wasteland where things are sent after being pruned from their timelines by the Time Variance Authority (from Marvel's "Loki" TV series), they encounter a mysterious hooded character who warns them about an incoming brigade of marauders (though not the proper Marauders). Fans likely recognized the voice of Chris Evans as the character, and the implication is that he's playing a variant of Captain America. However, rather than saying "Avengers assemble" in a key moment of action, he shouts, "Flame on!"

It's Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch from one of the "Fantastic Four" movies, and he's still a cocky rascal. Sadly, Johnny doesn't last long, having his skin ripped off his body with the snap of his fingers by villain Cassandra Nova. But that's not the last we'll see of Johnny Storm, thanks to the "Deadpool & Wolverine" credits scene, which has a different kind of surprise in store for fans.