Robert Downey Jr. Has A Few Very Specific Goals With His Marvel Return As Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. is opening up about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sounds like it's going to be a little complicated. He recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast to speak about his return to the franchise he first helped kick-start in 2008, and simultaneously managed to get into the details of how he'll return to the MCU while remaining as vague as humanly possible. One thing's for certain, though: he has a strong vision in mind, one he shared directly with Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.

After noting that he's kept in touch with Jon Favreau, Kevin Feige, and the Russo Brothers, Downey told "Awards Chatter" that he first got a meeting set up with Iger about a year ago –- for an idea he had related to Disney's theme parks. "So, there's this little kinda group of fellow travelers, and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger and I had an idea outside of the Cinematic Universe for how I could be of service to what's going on in the parks," he explained. During one meeting with Feige, Downey and his wife and producing partner, Susan Downey, were intrigued when Feige floated the idea of what the future might look like, as Downey put it, "if you were to come back."

It's unclear how exactly this line of thought tied into Downey's plan for Disney parks, though experiences chairmen Josh D'Amaro revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July that Avengers Campus is set to double in size, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man playing a major role in two new rides. "Stark Flight Lab" will be set in the late Stark Industries head honcho's scientific headquarters, while Tony Stark will also feature in a Thanos-themed, world-hopping ride called "Avengers Infinity Defense."