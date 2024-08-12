Robert Downey Jr. Is Officially Returning As Marvel's Iron Man, But There's A Twist

Marvel Studios can't help but make things complicated when it comes to Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest development will see the beloved actor once again don the armor after having left the MCU behind with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." But this return isn't quite what most fans were expecting.

Those fans have been on a bit of a roller coaster in the last few years. First, they were heartbroken to see the character that helped establish the MCU and change Hollywood forever, Iron Man, perish at the end of "Endgame." Then, they were even more dismayed to see what happened to that shared universe in the post-Tony Stark age, as Marvel began to pump out a mediocre run of streaming shows and movies. So excessive was this cavalcade of unremarkable MCU "content" that it nearly spelled the end for what had previously been the biggest blockbuster franchise in Hollywood history. Then came a savior: Ryan Reynolds. Or more specifically, his movie "Deadpool & Wolverine," which crossed $1 billion at the global box office and proved there was life in the MCU yet.

But following the debut of "Deadpool & Wolverine," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had yet another treat for beleaguered MCU fans: the return of Tony Stark himself. At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Feige and company revealed that Downey would return to the cinematic universe he'd been so integral to founding. Fans were jubilant. Then, they sort of weren't. Unfortunately, the news of RDJ's return was somewhat marred by the fact that he wasn't coming back as Tony Stark/Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom.

Now, just to make things even more confusing, there's yet another announcement regarding Downey and his Iron Man return — and this one's even more of a tease.