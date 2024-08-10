Ironheart Footage Reaction: Riri Williams Suits Up For Her Own Crime Thriller [D23]

In 2023, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that the company would be slowing down its Disney+ TV slate, which included the highly-anticipated "Ironheart" series. The announcement came after the first D23 celebration following the quarantine era of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, where a short preview look was shown to an eager audience. It's been two years since the footage of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in her solo adventure series was presented to the public and since the character made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but 2024's D23 event showed our best look at Riri yet.

Joining Thorne ("If Beale Street Could Talk," "Judas and the Black Messiah") is "In the Heights" breakout Anthony Ramos, who will play The Hood, alongside "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Oppenheimer" star Alden Ehrenreich. Lyric Ross ("This Is Us"), drag queen Shea Couleé, Shakira Barrera ("GLOW"), Manny Montana, and Zoe Terakes round out the supporting cast.

/Film's Jacob Hall is in attendance at this year's event during the Disney film and TV panel, where he's providing us with a direct link to the Marvel presentation. If you're wondering what to expect from "Ironheart" when it hits Disney+ on September 3, 2025, let us be your guides to the Phase Five series all about the young, talented, and Black inventor who has made her own suit of armor that rivals Tony Stark.