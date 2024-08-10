Ironheart Footage Reaction: Riri Williams Suits Up For Her Own Crime Thriller [D23]
In 2023, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that the company would be slowing down its Disney+ TV slate, which included the highly-anticipated "Ironheart" series. The announcement came after the first D23 celebration following the quarantine era of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, where a short preview look was shown to an eager audience. It's been two years since the footage of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in her solo adventure series was presented to the public and since the character made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but 2024's D23 event showed our best look at Riri yet.
Joining Thorne ("If Beale Street Could Talk," "Judas and the Black Messiah") is "In the Heights" breakout Anthony Ramos, who will play The Hood, alongside "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Oppenheimer" star Alden Ehrenreich. Lyric Ross ("This Is Us"), drag queen Shea Couleé, Shakira Barrera ("GLOW"), Manny Montana, and Zoe Terakes round out the supporting cast.
/Film's Jacob Hall is in attendance at this year's event during the Disney film and TV panel, where he's providing us with a direct link to the Marvel presentation. If you're wondering what to expect from "Ironheart" when it hits Disney+ on September 3, 2025, let us be your guides to the Phase Five series all about the young, talented, and Black inventor who has made her own suit of armor that rivals Tony Stark.
Riri Williams is back in action
Some footage of the standalone "Ironheart" series did, in fact, premiere at the D23 expo, and /Film's Jacob Hall was there to report while stars Dominique Thorne, Alden Ehrenrich, Anthony Ramos, and other performers from the upcoming Disney+ and Marvel series took the stage. Alongside a little bit of footage from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" showing RiRi Williams (Thorne) in her Tony Stark-style suit, the D23 audiences were treated to footage of RiRi's everyday life ... namely, setting up a scenario where the brilliant young girl is stuck alone in her apartment a lot of the time. (Don't worry. It gets cooler from there.)
Throughout the rest of the footage that, as of this writing, appears to be exclusive to D23, you can see RiRi building her suit at MIT under the tutelage of the school's dean ("Community" favorite Jim Rash) as well as some action shots of her actually using the suit. Meanwhile, Ramos, most recently seen in "Twisters," is playing a somewhat shady character involved in some illicit dealings, which makes sense since he's supposed to play Parker Robbins, aka The Hood from Marvel Comics. "Looks a lot like a crime show with an 'Iron Man' twist at the center," Hall reported.
"Ironheart" will premiere on Disney+ in 2025.