Superhero Bits: Anthony Ramos Confirms Ironheart Role, Doctor Strange Director Praises Sequel Trailer & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Anthony Ramos is officially part of the MCU
"Doctor Strange" directors praises the "Multiverse of Madness" trailer
"Teen Titans Go!" meets the "DC Super Hero Girls"
Batman is tasked with fighting a full-on alien invasion
All that and more!
'Batman: Fortress' miniseries announced by DC Comics
🔥BATMAN: FORTRESS🔥— Batman (@DCBatman) February 15, 2022
The Dark Knight rises to protect the planet from invasion ... but where is Superman? https://t.co/x66jqLtWZo
Written by @garywhitta
Art and cover by @DarickR
Variant cover by @Doaly
Launching 5/24 pic.twitter.com/Vs3zYapCcT
If you like Batman and aliens, DC Comics has the story for you! The publisher has announced "Batman: Fortress," a brand new miniseries from the minds of Gary Whitta ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") and Darick Robertson ("The Boys"). It sounds like it's going to be a wild ride, bringing invaders to Earth while Superman is mysteriously nowhere to be found. The logline reads as follows:
When an unknown alien ship enters Earth's atmosphere, disrupting global power and communications and plunging the planet into chaos, the world is left wondering...where is Superman when he is needed most? In the mysterious absence of the Last Son of Krypton, Batman must rally the rest of the Justice League to counter the alien threat...but first, he must quell a crime wave on the blacked-out streets of Gotham!
So there's whole lot going on there. We'll see how the story begins when "Batman: Fortress" #1 kicks off the eight-issue run on May 24.
Is Deadpool hiding in that new Doctor Strange poster?
As many of you are surely aware, a new trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" dropped over the weekend, as did a new poster. A whole lot was revealed (perhaps more than any of us might have expected) including a cameo from a certain X-traordinary person. In the days since, people have been examining the poster for Easter eggs and, as we can see in the above Instagram post, some believe that they have spotted Deadpool amongst the shattered rubble of the multiverse. Don't get your hopes up yet, but given everything else that is going on in this wild ass movie, seeing Ryan Reynolds back as Wade Wilson wouldn't be out of the question.
Kit Harrington has no idea about his future as Black Knight in the MCU
Kit Harrington entered the MCU as Dane Whitman in last year's "Eternals," but we never got to see him go full-on Black Knight. The movie did tee up that ball leading fans to assume Marvel Studios has plans for the actor. Well, in an interview with "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show," Harrington seems like he genuinely has no idea what the future holds for him in regards to the MCU. The actor said:
"No, not that I know of. It sounds like a very political answer. It's exciting for me. The last film... it kind of sets an idea up that I might go further, so I'm hoping. But I think whenever you're answering questions about these things, people point at you and say 'liar' as if you know more than other people. I have no idea. I genuinely don't. I'm waiting for a call on it at some point."
It would seem highly unlikely for this thread to never be pulled again, so it's really a matter of when – not if – we see Harrington as the Black Knight. Though he doesn't seem to know the answer to the question of when, we're bound to find out sometime down the line.
Teen Titans Go! meet the DC Super Hero Girls
The folks at Warner Bros. have released a new trailer for "Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse." As the title implies, it will see the two animated shows crossover for an epic adventure on the lighter side of the DC universe. The movie is directed by Matt Peters and Katie Rice. It will first be made available on Blu-ray and Digital starting May 24, 2022 before it premieres on Cartoon Network four days later on May 28. It will then make its way to HBO Max on June 28.
Benedict Cumberbatch foolishly doubted Kevin Feige about 'No Way Home'
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is, without hyperbole, one of the biggest movies of all time. Just a massive movie in every sense of the word. Benedict Cumberbatch reprised his role as Doctor Strange in the movie and initially doubted Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige when he said that the future of cinema was on the line with this one. Speaking to Empire, Cumberbatch said the following:
"I think when Kevin Feige first said, 'We'll know about the future of cinema, or the cinemagoing experience, after this film,' I was like, 'Okay, everyone's drinking too much of the Kool-Aid around here. My ignorance was showed up."
Feige is a man who has proved time and time again that he understands moviegoers in a big way. In this case, he was extremely right as "No Way Home" has passed "Avatar" at the domestic box office and now sits pretty with a total of more than $1.8 billion worldwide. Needless to say, Feige wasn't overstating the matter.
Anthony Ramos is officially part of the MCU
It was recently reported that "In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos was in talks for a role in the upcoming "Ironheart" series in the works for Disney+. Now there is no doubt about it as the actor has confirmed the news personally on Instagram. Much remains mysterious about Ramos' role (and the show in general), but this demonstrates that things are indeed ramping up, and the show is on the right track. Now it's time for reckless and hopeless speculation as to who he will be playing within the MCU. Place your bets, please!
Scott Derrickson, class act, reacts to the 'Multiverse of Madness' trailer
The MCU owes a lot to Scott Derrickson, the director of "Doctor Strange," who helped to usher in what has become a crucial corner of the MCU. Derrickson, unfortunately, didn't return to direct "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" due to creative differences, but he remains on board as a producer with Sam Raimi at the helm this time. On Twitter, Derrickson was asked about his thoughts on the new trailer and, ever the class act, the filmmaker had nothing but kind words:
The trailer is great and of course Iâ€™m excited! I love Sam â€" he was the right director for this one, just as The Black Phone was the right film for me to go make. All is good. https://t.co/hksv0pDcPe
— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ âŠ¥ âŠ¥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 14, 2022
It's nice that Derrickson has no hard feelings and that he went on to make his own film with "The Black Phone." Things appear amicable and the filmmaker has even said he'd be happy to work with Marvel Studios again in the future. It's genuinely nice this didn't get ugly and that everyone seems to be happy with the way it all turned out.
Loki gets an eerily realistic bust from Queen Studios
Lastly, today brings a pretty cool (and pricey) collectible for fans of Marvel's resident trickster god Loki, as Queen Studios has revealed a very lifelike bust of Tom Hiddleston's character from 2012's "The Avengers." As we can see in the above image, this thing looks eerily accurate and stands at 38 inches. The piece is limited to 300 units and comes with a steep price tag of $3,710. The item is expected to ship in the third quarter of 2023. Those who are interested in getting some more info or possibly throwing in on a pre-order can head on over to Toy Ark.