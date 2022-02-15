Superhero Bits: Anthony Ramos Confirms Ironheart Role, Doctor Strange Director Praises Sequel Trailer & More

Kit Harrington entered the MCU as Dane Whitman in last year's "Eternals," but we never got to see him go full-on Black Knight. The movie did tee up that ball leading fans to assume Marvel Studios has plans for the actor. Well, in an interview with "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show," Harrington seems like he genuinely has no idea what the future holds for him in regards to the MCU. The actor said:

"No, not that I know of. It sounds like a very political answer. It's exciting for me. The last film... it kind of sets an idea up that I might go further, so I'm hoping. But I think whenever you're answering questions about these things, people point at you and say 'liar' as if you know more than other people. I have no idea. I genuinely don't. I'm waiting for a call on it at some point."

It would seem highly unlikely for this thread to never be pulled again, so it's really a matter of when – not if – we see Harrington as the Black Knight. Though he doesn't seem to know the answer to the question of when, we're bound to find out sometime down the line.