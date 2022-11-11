Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams Makes Us Want That Ironheart Series Right Now

Spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The plot of Ryan Coogler's new film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, involves the invention of a massive machine that can detect the presence of the rare, magical metal known as vibranium. The element is so rare that the globe's entire supply is thought to rest under the nation of Wakanda, which has used its fantastical properties to turn itself into a sci-fi utopia. The United States government, however, is eager to get its hands on some vibranium, and their new machine threatens Wakandan livelihood.

Although operated by the CIA, the vibranium detector was invented by a gifted and resourceful 19-year-old college student named Riri Williams (Domonique Thorne from "Judas and the Black Messiah"). In order to get more information about Riri's invention, Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) will entice her back to Wakanda ... but not before having to flee an onslaught of trigger-happy CIA agents, not to mention an attacking retinue of vengeful mer-people from 20,000 fathoms. During the chase, Riri dons a complex, robotic exoskeleton that allows her to fly, and is equipped with high-power projectile weapons. It's a high-tech comic book weapon, Riri's suit, but it looks like something a teenager could build in her spare time.

By the end of "Wakanda Forever," Riri will be using vibranium to construct an even slicker, faster, more powerful suit. It is reminiscent of Iron Man's suit. The film's climax will see her rocketing through the air, fighting off an invading force from the undersea kingdom of Talokan.

Seeing as the MCU has been infamously gunshy about embracing superhero names, it is not mentioned that Riri Williams is better known in Marvel comics as the superheroine Ironheart, a disciple of Iron Man, and star of an upcoming Disney+ series.