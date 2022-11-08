What Non-Marvel Fans Need To Know To Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

More than anything, it would be absolutely essential to be caught up on the events of 2018's "Black Panther." While the events of the MCU tend to be interconnected, the standalone sequels do also tend to work pretty much as direct sequels to the other films in the series without too much homework. Movies like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" are more exceptions in this department rather than rules.

So, the first film in this franchise sees Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa taking over as both the King of Wakanda and the new Black Panther in the wake of his father's death during the events of "Captain America: Civil War. While there is some political unrest, things come to a head when Killmonger (Michael B Jordan) makes his way to Wakanda to claim that he is the rightful heir to the throne as an abandoned child who is, by blood right, a Wakandan. T'Challa loses his battle with Killmonger initially, paving the way for a hostile takeover.

In the end, T'Challa and Killmonger have one last battle for the fate of Wakanda, with Killmonger dying at the hands of his Wakandan brother. T'Challa is able to take back the throne, prevent a global war, and stabilize his country, but at great cost. One of the most crucial things that happens at the end of the film is that Wakanda decides to open itself up to the world, making its presence known and no longer hiding behind its shield (both literally and figuratively speaking). And that is, in a very simple nutshell, where that movie leaves us.