A New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Featurette Gives Us Our Best Look Yet At Namor

We're getting close to the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and with it, the big screen debut of Namor. The underwater superhero first premiered back in 1939 in "Marvel Comics" #1, making him even older than another damp comics character, Aquaman. Today, Marvel Entertainment has released a new featurette about the formidable figure. Though Namor dwells in Atlantis in the pages of comic books, his domain here is Talocan, a fictional underwater kingdom created for the film.

The character is played by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who learned the Mayan language for the role. He also learned how to swim just for this, which is a wild thought. In the film, Namor is an anti-hero, though we have yet to see exactly what that entails. We do know from the trailers that he'll be going up against Wakanda's Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and a country who has lost its king and hero, T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman).

In the featurette, we get to know a bit more about Namor, as well as hear from Huerta Mejía about what it means to play him.