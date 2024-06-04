Four Fantastic Doctor Doom Comics Marvel Fans Should Read

Doctor Victor Von Doom is the greatest supervillain Marvel has. Not just because of his rocking green cloak and metal armor look (an outfit so cool, "Star Wars" ripped it off), either, but because of his persona. Doom is a man so grandly arrogant he thinks the world can only be saved if he rules it, yet so petty he lets a misplaced grudge against Reed Richards rule him.

Doom's vanity is so supreme he hides his scarred face behind a mask; not because he fears the judgment of others, but because he can't bear to see an imperfection when he gazes in the mirror. And yet, when he makes his grandiloquent declarations (always in the third person), it's not empty pomposity. Statements like "Doctor Doom does not fail!" delivered free of irony could be laughable, but instead Doom's willful personality convinces you.

Doom has been the villain of countless Marvel books; he famously doesn't limit himself to sparring with only his chief nemeses, the Fantastic Four. He was the villain of "Secret Wars"; both the original 1984 one and the 2015 multiverse-ending event that homaged it title. 1987 one-shot "Emperor Doom" sees him finally seize the world and ask the question every dog does once it catches a car. One of my favorite Doom tales is "Unthinkable" (from Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo's "Fantastic Four"), where Doom proves he'll sink lower than Hell if it means humiliating Richards.

Yet, Doom is such a commanding presence, and has enough pathos to rival the heroes he fights, that many writers have used him as a protagonist. These are the comics we'll be focusing on.

All listed comics can be read on digital reading service Marvel Unlimited.