4 Fantastic Four Comics That Marvel Fans Should Read, Ranked

Jack Kirby was already a veteran of the comics industry when he and Stan Lee started publishing "Fantastic Four," but the book remains the keystone of his art. Kirby's imagination ran rampant in devising new adventures for the Four and his later books, from "Thor" to "New Gods" at DC Comics, trace their roots to "Fantastic Four."

Kirby and Lee made 102 issues of "Fantastic Four" together in total. At the midpoint of the run, in acknowledgment of their success, they did a big story: the Fantastic Four fight Galactus, a being who has come to devour Earth itself.

These three issues ("Fantastic Four" #48-50), now known as "The Galactus Trilogy," form the first Marvel Comics "event," meaning a comic with high stakes and an ensemble of heroes. But no later Marvel event (and there have been many) has inspired dread like "The Galactus Trilogy" does. And yes, I count the multi-movie build-up to the threat of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in that assessment.

Gaze upon the cover of issue #48, with Uatu The Watcher recoiling in terror as the Four stands among a crowd, looking to the sky in terrified awe. The empty space of the cover is filled with a proclamation: "The Coming of Galactus!" Just who could this threat be? The final page of the issue debuts the villain in all his glory.

Issue #49 cover shows the four running in defeat as Galactus' head looms over them, while issue #50 has a featureless brown background. However, that lack of detail is to highlight the Silver Surfer — herald of Galactus turned savior of Earth — in a pose where he looks like he might zoom off the page.

The story's dialogue might read as overwrought and wooden to a modern ear, but Kirby's penciled images are indelible.