This Star Wars: The Clone Wars Character Is Based On A Marvel Villain

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" lives up to its title by placing a lot of focus on the clone troopers themselves (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, impersonating the live-action actor Temuera Morrison). Some of the characters, like Commander Cody and Commander Bly, were inherited from the "Star Wars" prequel films. The show used the idea that clones had nicknames (instead of only serial numbers) and ran with it, creating many other clones — including Captain Rex — with custom names and armor to convey individuality.

One of the more striking clone looks is Commander Doom, who appears only briefly in the "Clone Wars" season 6 premiere "The Unknown." That name isn't an accident; the "Star Wars" website confirms that the creators named Doom after Marvel Comics villain Doctor Victor Von Doom. While Commander Doom gets too little screen time to see if he has the ego of his namesake, the creators used Doctor Doom's design to color his armor.

Lucasfilm

Doctor Doom wears full-body silver armor; the only part of Doom's flesh visible behind his armor is his eyes. The armor is styled like the sheet metal suits of ancient knights — in Neil Gaiman and Andy Kubert's "1602," reimagining the Marvel Universe in medieval Europe, "Count Otto Von Doom" looks identical to his modern self. Despite appearances, Doom's armor comes with tech that puts Iron Man to shame (incidentally, Robert Downey Jr. once auditioned to play Doom). Befitting the classical look of his armor, Doom wears a green hooded tunic and cape over his armor, kept in place with a yellow chain.

Designed by Jack Kirby, Doctor Doom's costume is as perfect a super-villain outfit as can be; I understand why the "Clone Wars" team couldn't resist homaging it.