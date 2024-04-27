A Star Wars Prequel Character Made His Debut In A Comic – And Underwent A Redesign

One of the best and most devastating moments in "Star Wars" is Order 66 in "Revenge of the Sith." To close out the Clone Wars, the clone troopers that have fought beside the Jedi turn and shoot their commanders in the back, on orders from Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious.

The most memorable death is Jedi Aayla Secura on the jungle planet Felucia, shot in the back by Clone Commander Bly and his brothers-in-arms. In one draft of the script (but not the finished film), Aayla is scouting for enemy droids and asking Bly for his input before he shoots, emphasizing her being taken by surprise. The Felucia scene would also feature Bly and the clones fragging Jedi Barriss Offee, but this was deleted, so the "Clone Wars" and "Tales of the Jedi" cartoons took that character in another direction.

That wasn't the only change to the scene. You see, in "Revenge of the Sith," the clone troopers have personalized armor depending on what planet they're on. Obi-Wan Kenobi's troops on Utapau have orange highlights, while the Kashyyyk battalion has camouflage green armor. "The Clone Wars" carries this over; Anakin Skywalker's troops (like Captain Rex) have blue highlights on their armor.

Bly and the Felucia troops have yellow markings on their armor. According to StarWars.com, their CGI models were originally designed with red armor. However, yellow looked better in the swampy jungle environment of Felucia (it also makes sense in-universe; the clones would be trying to camouflage themselves within their surroundings) so Bly's design was recolored. Bly's original character model was instead used for a different clone commander, Deviss (who doesn't appear onscreen, only in reference books and the movie's toyline). The change evidently happened quickly enough for Bly to have movie-accurate yellow armor when he debuted in the "Star Wars: Republic" comics.