Captain Rex Makes His Live-Action Star Wars Debut On Ahsoka. Here's Why That Matters

This post contains spoilers for "Ahsoka," episode 5, "Shadow Warrior."

Episode 4 of "Ahsoka," "Fallen Jedi," ended on a rather jarring note: after a duel with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) ended up in a space similar to the World Between Worlds concept first introduced in "Star Wars Rebels." On closer inspection of the events of episode 5, it is clear that this space is more psychological than mystical, as it allows Ahsoka to contend with her accumulating feelings of guilt, especially ones that revolve around her former Master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). The real Anakin is obviously dead by this point, and the version Ahsoka encounters does not seem like a Force ghost. Here, what Ahsoka learns as a final lesson from her Master is to accept and embrace life: an act that directly negates the survivor's guilt she has been mired in over the years.

As this transformative experience that Ahsoka undergoes draws from actual memories and mental perceptions, it takes her back to a past wherein she fought battles as a young apprentice to Anakin. The first flashback is to the Battle of Ryloth — which was first depicted in season 1 of "Clone Wars" and "The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes" video game — where Anakin closely guided Ahsoka to fight and survive. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Captain Rex (voiced by Temuera Morrison) is seen conversing with Anakin and some members of the Twi'lek Resistance. When the flashback moves on to depict the Siege of Mandalore, however, Rex directly converses with Ahsoka, saying: "Nice work commander. We'll secure the perimeter."

While "Clone Wars" fans will immediately understand the significance of Rex's live-action debut, here's a refresher for the Clone Commander of the 501st Legion, and why he matters in "Ahsoka."