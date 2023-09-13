Captain Rex Makes His Live-Action Star Wars Debut On Ahsoka. Here's Why That Matters
This post contains spoilers for "Ahsoka," episode 5, "Shadow Warrior."
Episode 4 of "Ahsoka," "Fallen Jedi," ended on a rather jarring note: after a duel with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) ended up in a space similar to the World Between Worlds concept first introduced in "Star Wars Rebels." On closer inspection of the events of episode 5, it is clear that this space is more psychological than mystical, as it allows Ahsoka to contend with her accumulating feelings of guilt, especially ones that revolve around her former Master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). The real Anakin is obviously dead by this point, and the version Ahsoka encounters does not seem like a Force ghost. Here, what Ahsoka learns as a final lesson from her Master is to accept and embrace life: an act that directly negates the survivor's guilt she has been mired in over the years.
As this transformative experience that Ahsoka undergoes draws from actual memories and mental perceptions, it takes her back to a past wherein she fought battles as a young apprentice to Anakin. The first flashback is to the Battle of Ryloth — which was first depicted in season 1 of "Clone Wars" and "The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes" video game — where Anakin closely guided Ahsoka to fight and survive. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Captain Rex (voiced by Temuera Morrison) is seen conversing with Anakin and some members of the Twi'lek Resistance. When the flashback moves on to depict the Siege of Mandalore, however, Rex directly converses with Ahsoka, saying: "Nice work commander. We'll secure the perimeter."
While "Clone Wars" fans will immediately understand the significance of Rex's live-action debut, here's a refresher for the Clone Commander of the 501st Legion, and why he matters in "Ahsoka."
A veteran commander
Rex's legacy extends well beyond "Clone Wars." Though the character first debuted in the 2008 "Clone Wars" film, Rex went on to become an integral part of storylines in "Star Wars Rebels" and "The Bad Batch." Previously designated as CT-7567, Rex later went on to lead the 501st Legion of Clone Troopers during the Clone Wars and even served as captain and commander in the Alliance to Restore the Republic. As second-in-command to Anakin during the Clone Wars, Rex shared a close relationship with the Jedi and his apprentice, Ahsoka, whom he fought alongside during the Seige of Mandalore. A leader worthy of commanding respect, Rex worked hard to ensure a brighter future for his men, even when he was crippled by doubts about following orders blindly.
"Clone Wars" explored the perspective of the clone troopers in vivid detail, painting them as autonomous beings harboring dreams and ambitions as opposed to a homogenous group of soldiers meant to carry out directives. Rex remained at the forefront of this group, where he proved time and again to be a thoughtful, empathetic leader, such as when he helped train insurgents on Onderon. Rex's allegiance to his directives was tested at various points, including when Ahsoka was forced to leave the Jedi Order behind after being framed for bombing the Jedi Temple. While Rex was able to evade Order 66, thanks to the sacrifice of his friend, Fives, the incident cut him deep and forced him to re-evaluate his understanding of the galaxy.
After escaping Order 66 along with Ahsoka, Rex joined a rebel group called the Phoenix Cell and aided fellow rebels like the Spectres for years. Rex also shared a close relationship with most of the Ghost crew, and is known to have survived the Battle of Endor.
Rex and Ahsoka
Apart from Jango and Boba Fett, Morrison has played many clone troopers in live-action, and his debut as Rex in "Ahsoka" has been long-anticipated by fans. After all, Rex is pretty well-loved in the community, and his relationship with Ahsoka is central to her development over the years. A case in point is the Seige of Mandalore, where we see a young Ahsoka cut down Darth Maul's Mandalorian Supercommndos and Rex wearing Phase 1 clone trooper armor while rushing into combat. This is one of many battles that the duo have fought side by side, including the Battles of Teth and Chistophsis, and years later Rex was one of the very few who believed Ahsoka after she was framed.
While Ahsoka seems to have faced her survivor's guilt head-on and is now on her way to find Sabine and Ezra, it makes sense for her to cross paths with Rex soon, as he is someone she can put her faith in. Anakin's turn might not weigh on Ahsoka the way it used to, but to be able to confide in someone who knew her Master as well as she did would undoubtedly grant much-needed closure, which is necessary for her ongoing relationship with Sabine (which is complicated, at best).
With Ahsoka parting ways with Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) at the moment, "Ahsoka" has the perfect opportunity to reunite two loyal friends who understand one another pretty well, and are ready to embark on one last mission together. The journey ahead is dark and uncertain, with Thrawn lurking in the darkness, and Ahsoka will need as many allies as she can get. Who better than a veteran commander who dares to be loyal in a cold and indifferent galaxy?
