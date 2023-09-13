Where You've Seen The Young Actress In Ahsoka Episode 5 Before

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 5, "Dark Warrior."

Given the pretty massive cliffhanger fans were left with at the end of "Ahsoka" episode 4, "Fallen Jedi," expectations were sky-high headed into episode 5. But Dave Filoni isn't one to disappoint. The episode, titled "Shadow Warrior," in some ways represented a culmination of the filmmaker's many years working in "Star Wars" up to this point. It even allowed him to bring a young Ahsoka Tano to life in live-action. For those who felt like the actor underneath that young Ahsoka makeup felt familiar, there's a very good reason for that.

Fans of "The Clone Wars" had a lot to soak in with the episode serving as a real blast from the past, as we got to see Anakin Skywalker and a younger Ahsoka Tano in the heart of battle long before he became Darth Vader and she left the Jedi Order. It was just Anakin and Snips. Albeit with some pretty heavy thematic stuff going on. Not only did we get to see Hayden Christensen back as Anakin, this time in all of his Clone Wars glory, but we also got to see him interacting with a much younger Ahsoka Tano like it's 2008 all over again. But since this isn't animation, They had to bring in a new, younger actress to play Ahsoka in these key scenes that dominate much of the middle portion of the episode.

The actress in question is Ariana Greenblatt, who may have only been in Hollywood for a handful of years but she's already made one heck of an impact. In 2023 alone, she starred in "Barbie," which ranks as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the box office, as well as the dinosaur movie "65." Not for nothing, but that movie also starred Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.