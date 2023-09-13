Where You've Seen The Young Actress In Ahsoka Episode 5 Before
This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 5, "Dark Warrior."
Given the pretty massive cliffhanger fans were left with at the end of "Ahsoka" episode 4, "Fallen Jedi," expectations were sky-high headed into episode 5. But Dave Filoni isn't one to disappoint. The episode, titled "Shadow Warrior," in some ways represented a culmination of the filmmaker's many years working in "Star Wars" up to this point. It even allowed him to bring a young Ahsoka Tano to life in live-action. For those who felt like the actor underneath that young Ahsoka makeup felt familiar, there's a very good reason for that.
Fans of "The Clone Wars" had a lot to soak in with the episode serving as a real blast from the past, as we got to see Anakin Skywalker and a younger Ahsoka Tano in the heart of battle long before he became Darth Vader and she left the Jedi Order. It was just Anakin and Snips. Albeit with some pretty heavy thematic stuff going on. Not only did we get to see Hayden Christensen back as Anakin, this time in all of his Clone Wars glory, but we also got to see him interacting with a much younger Ahsoka Tano like it's 2008 all over again. But since this isn't animation, They had to bring in a new, younger actress to play Ahsoka in these key scenes that dominate much of the middle portion of the episode.
The actress in question is Ariana Greenblatt, who may have only been in Hollywood for a handful of years but she's already made one heck of an impact. In 2023 alone, she starred in "Barbie," which ranks as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the box office, as well as the dinosaur movie "65." Not for nothing, but that movie also starred Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.
Young star, big career
That's really just the tip of the iceberg for this young actress and her already insanely impressive career. Greenblatt has already completed work on the upcoming "Borderlands" movie as well. She'll star as Tiny Tina in director Eli Roth's long-awaited video game adaptation. But there were several other big movies in recent years that viewers may well have seen her in, triggering that sense of familiarity when she popped up as Ahsoka Tano.
Greenblatt has another massive franchise under her belt in the form of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as she played young Gamora in "Avengers: Infinity War." She also appeared in the Disney+ movie "The One and Only Ivan," as well as the acclaimed musical "In the Heights." Additionally, she appeared in a criminally underseen movie that was released during the pandemic titled "Love and Monsters." If her voice sounded familiar, it might be because she starred in "The Boss Baby 2: Family Business," in addition to voicing young Velma in "Scoob!"
The point is that Greenblatt has already put her stamp on several memorable roles and new ones as well in a relatively short period of time. Now, she's been given the opportunity to shine in a galaxy far, far away, bringing a treasured version of a beloved character to life in live-action. Will it be a one-and-done role? Or are we going to see young Ahsoka again? Time will tell.
"Ahsoka" returns with new episodes Tuesday nights on Disney+.