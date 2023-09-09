Ahsoka Confirms The Fate Of A Fan-Favorite Mandalorian Clan

Sabine's devastation in "Ahsoka" implies that Clan Wren died out when fighting for Mandalore in the Great Purge. If the resulting schism among Mandalorian factions were already consequential in "The Mandalorian," it also inflamed Sabine's discord with her Jedi master, Ahsoka, who may have prevented Sabine from joining the Wren's Mandalorian campaign. It also contextualizes why Sabine would rather motor off into her makeshift Lothal home rather than socialize with Lothalians who laud her as their savior. It's tough to carry a hero title when her fallen Mandalorians haunt her. During this depressive period, she didn't feel worthy of her beskar and hid it.

It's upsetting to kill off Clan Wren offscreen, especially because it's hard not to think of the live-action actors that could portray them in beskared glory. But for "Ahsoka" to drop that bomb suddenly on "Rebels" viewer is an effective maneuver that amplifies Sabine's guilt. While Sabine may be calculating a more complex plan in Baylan's custody, of course she would make a deal with the devil to find Ezra in Wild Space. Saving one surviving family member would make for an emotional release. Among layers of unspoken guilt, Sabine may have nursed second thoughts about entrusting the Darksaber to Bo-Katan. She also might have inherited the Countess title from her late mother, making her a surviving Wren with no family to protect or lead. If Baylan might be wrong in his read of Sabine's history, it's possible some of Sabine's clan may be more MIA than dead. But a complete fake-out would cheapen her personal stakes.

Composer Kevin Kiner has been slipping in Sabine's "Rebels" leitmotif throughout "Ahsoka" to evoke her turmoil. It emerged in "Trials of the Darksaber" when Sabine confesses her family history in her cathartic lightsaber duel. With a vengeance, the theme now inhabits the "Ahsoka" end credits, just to underscore how Sabine is still torn over lost family.