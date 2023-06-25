Ahsoka Producer Says Ray Stevenson's Presence 'Loomed Large' On Set

Ray Stevenson's sudden death this year came as a real shock. Not only was the accomplished Irish actor a mere four days away from turning 59 when he died, but he also had yet to show even the slightest sign of slowing down professionally. On the contrary, Stevenson was red-hot off his magnificently despicable turn as a vile British colonizer in S. S. Rajamouli's smash-hit 2022 Tollywood epic "RRR" and had co-starred in the well-received "Das Boot" sequel series that same year. He was even preparing for a trip back to a galaxy far, far away with "Ahsoka," having previously lent his voice to the "Star Wars" franchise on the animated TV series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels."

"Ahsoka" is officially a "Mandalorian" spinoff but technically doubles as a live-action sequel to "Rebels." The show will pick up with its namesake (Rosario Dawson) as the not-a-Jedi searches for her fellow light side user/friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and the nefarious Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) following their disappearance into hyper-space in the "Rebels" finale. But unlike Mikkelsen, who is reprising his "Rebels" role as Thrawn in live-action for "Ahsoka," the show sees Stevenson playing a brand-new character named Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who's since turned to the dark side and now acts in the interests of the Heir to the Empire himself (i.e. Thrawn).

Naturally, when interviewed for the latest issue of Total Film Magazine, "Ahsoka" executive producer Carrie Beck spoke highly of Stevenson. "Ray's presence loomed large on set," she recalled. "During the production, he had an infectious enthusiasm and gregariousness that he shared with his fellow cast and crew." Beck also hyped Steven's performance on the show, stating he "brings a philosopher's depth to Baylan that pairs well with his imposing physical strength."