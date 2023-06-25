Ahsoka Producer Says Ray Stevenson's Presence 'Loomed Large' On Set
Ray Stevenson's sudden death this year came as a real shock. Not only was the accomplished Irish actor a mere four days away from turning 59 when he died, but he also had yet to show even the slightest sign of slowing down professionally. On the contrary, Stevenson was red-hot off his magnificently despicable turn as a vile British colonizer in S. S. Rajamouli's smash-hit 2022 Tollywood epic "RRR" and had co-starred in the well-received "Das Boot" sequel series that same year. He was even preparing for a trip back to a galaxy far, far away with "Ahsoka," having previously lent his voice to the "Star Wars" franchise on the animated TV series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels."
"Ahsoka" is officially a "Mandalorian" spinoff but technically doubles as a live-action sequel to "Rebels." The show will pick up with its namesake (Rosario Dawson) as the not-a-Jedi searches for her fellow light side user/friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and the nefarious Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) following their disappearance into hyper-space in the "Rebels" finale. But unlike Mikkelsen, who is reprising his "Rebels" role as Thrawn in live-action for "Ahsoka," the show sees Stevenson playing a brand-new character named Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who's since turned to the dark side and now acts in the interests of the Heir to the Empire himself (i.e. Thrawn).
Naturally, when interviewed for the latest issue of Total Film Magazine, "Ahsoka" executive producer Carrie Beck spoke highly of Stevenson. "Ray's presence loomed large on set," she recalled. "During the production, he had an infectious enthusiasm and gregariousness that he shared with his fellow cast and crew." Beck also hyped Steven's performance on the show, stating he "brings a philosopher's depth to Baylan that pairs well with his imposing physical strength."
The perfect actor for Star Wars
It should absolutely go without saying, but Ray Stevenson's talents extended well beyond villains and anti-heroes (as great as he was at playing both). Personally, I loved the fleeting moments we got with him as the God of Thunder's bearded Asgardian companion Volstagg — basically a giant teddy bear who goes around swinging a battle axe — in the "Thor" movies. What's more, I was decidedly put out that we didn't get more of him before he and the other members of the Warriors Three were unceremoniously killed off during "Thor: Ragnarok."
Indeed, Stevenson was always firmly on the same wavelength as the onscreen worlds he played in, whether that was the sleazily cartoonish universe of "Punisher: War Zone" or the comparatively realistic historical setting of "Rome." This is also what makes him the perfect actor for "Ahsoka." With "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" mastermind Dave Filoni serving as the show's head writer, the series looks to straddle the line between the pulpy space opera tone of "The Mandalorian" and the sci-fi-swashbuckler-meets-spiritual-martial-arts-drama vibe of Filoni's animated "Star Wars" series. It's a timbre Stevenson should have little trouble hitting as one of the show's villains. It's only a shame the actor won't be here to reap the fruit of his labor.
Carrie Beck echoed that sentiment, telling Total Film:
"It's still difficult to comprehend that he will not be here to experience the outcome of his hard work. At Star Wars Celebration this past April he was so energized by the outpouring of love from the Star Wars fandom. We will all miss him terribly."
"Ahsoka" begins streaming on Disney+ on August 23, 2023.