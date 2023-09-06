Ahsoka Delivers A 'Fallen Jedi' With An Episode That Demands Your Attention

Over the years, Dave Filoni has brought a lot of elements from the Indiana Jones movies into his "Star Wars" work, from aping themes or tones to straight-up homages. (Hell, Club Lao Che appears in "The Bad Batch.") But this episode goes a little deeper and brings one of the central themes of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" to the forefront. In "Raiders," one of the most pivotal and tense scenes comes on the island when Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has procured a bazooka. He is going to destroy the Ark of the Covenant, an invaluable piece of history, if they don't let Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) go. Unfortunately, he can't do that. Belloq (Paul Freeman) calls his bluff and Indy has to go along for the rest of the ride.

Baylan puts Sabine through a very similar dilemma here. She gets the map and is threatening to shoot it, just like Ahsoka told her to. But if she shoots it, she loses any chance of bringing Ezra back from the other galaxy. Baylan manipulates her in much the same way Palpatine manipulated Anakin Skywalker, promising a return of their loved ones in exchange for exactly what they want. Combining those thematic elements from "Star Wars" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is exactly the sort of filmmaking that would likely make George Lucas proud.

I also want to specifically call out Ray Stevenson and his fighting style. There's a raw power to it that is nothing short of terrifying. He also has the best line of the episode, "How inevitable." It echoes a Sydney Greenstreet sort of moment that Steven Spielberg and George Lucas called out as particularly thrilling and interesting in their story conference for "Raiders of the Lost Ark" with Lawrence Kasdan. In that conversation, they talked about how much more interesting a it is when you pull a gun on him and instead of reacting to it, he sort of sighs and lets you know that he's simply disappointed in you. He is as much the fallen Jedi of the title as ... you know who.