Ahsoka: What The Return Of The Nightsisters Means For The Star Wars Universe

This article contains spoilers for the premiere of "Ahsoka."

"Star Wars" may be set in space, but from its very beginning, it was always more of a fantasy story full of magic and fantasy creatures than a strictly sci-fi one. The more we learn about the Force in the comics, the games, and the animated shows, the more magical it all seems, with spirits, deities, magical swords, and more.

As powerful and mysterious as the Force is, and as fascinating and twisted as the history of the Sith is, there is much more out there, like the Witches of Dathomir. They are Force users, but rather than strictly using the Dark Side, they use "magick" to do nasty things. The witches, also known as Nightsisters, were formidable villains during the time of the Clone Wars and some of the most fascinating villains in the franchise at large. Now, they finally get their live-action debut thanks to "Ahsoka."

Turns out Morgan Elsbeth, the rather strong warrior and magistrate Ahsoka fought in her first appearance in "The Mandalorian," comes from Dathomir and is a former witch. This is a rather cool tidbit that brings back a fascinating aspect of the larger canon, while giving Morgan an interesting parallel to Ahsoka herself.

While we already explained the basics of the Nightsisters when "The Book of Boba Fett" mentioned that they used to ride rancors into battle, there's more to know about them — particularly how Morgan became one of the last survivors of that cult.