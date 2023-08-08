Before Ahsoka, Let's Dig Into The Star Wars History Of Grand Admiral Thrawn

In Timothy Zahn's "Heir to the Empire" trilogy, a legendary "Star Wars" character was birthed. Zahn's work reinvigorated the franchise's Extended Universe (EU) by introducing antagonists that were not Sith but motivated by ambitions that did not align completely with that of the Empire. The big bad in Zahn's work was a tactical genius who cared about his men for pragmatic reasons and emerged as someone dangerous without wielding special sabers or Force-sensitive abilities. We're talking about Grand Admiral Thrawn, the blue-skinned Chiss officer who took it upon himself to dismantle the freshly-built New Republic that was still finding its footing.

The key to understanding Thrawn is Zahn's "Thrawn Ascendancy" trilogy, which serves as a prequel to "Star Wars Rebels" and takes place sometime after the events of "Attack of the Clones." The trilogy introduces the Chiss Ascendancy, a relatively-unknown oligarchic autocracy hidden deep within the galaxy, whose are focused on their own advancement as opposed to working as enforcers for the Empire. Enter Thrawn, whose ambitions eclipse that of his people, situating him firmly as the face of the Imperial remnant after the rise of the New Republic.

Thrawn's legacy is rather complicated — a lot happens in the "Stars Wars" EU when it comes to this brilliant antagonist, and his fringe-to-canon pipeline is further complicated by Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. As there is no official established timeline that denotes what's canon and what's not when it comes to Thrawn, it is tricky to piece lore together and speculate about his path ahead in upcoming Disney+ shows like "Ahsoka." This transition from a "Legends" character to being reintroduced in "Star Wars Rebels" is certainly a rocky one, but let's dive deeper into his EU roots and unravel what his canon presence might mean for the near future.