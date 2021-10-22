Star Wars Bits: Sasha Banks, The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Thrawn: Ascendancy, And More!

During an interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was asked about the possibility of her reprising the role as Koska Reeves in "The Mandalorian" season 3, to which Banks replied:



"First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I'm not on the next season. But it was incredible being on 'The Mandalorian.' On 'Star Wars.' To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet. It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing 'The Mandalorian' two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn't expecting, but now I'm in this whole new Hollywood world and it's going amazingly. I'm so excited for the fans, and I can't wait for my fans to see what's next."

Of course, last year Banks said she would not be appearing in any other episodes besides "Chapter 11: The Heiress," but then Koska Reeves appeared in the season 2 finale, "Chapter 16: The Rescue." With NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) often prohibiting crew from talking about their involvement in "Star Wars" projects, we can't always take an actor's word for it, so we'll just have to wait and see how things shake out. Maybe she'll show up in "The Book of Boba Fett" instead, or appear in upcoming shows like "Ahsoka" or "Rangers of the New Republic."

As our friend Bespin Bulletin points out, however, there may be more to the character's absence from upcoming Lucasfilm projects:



"Some fans have already started speculating that Banks may not have been asked back as she was previously seen liking tweets and Instagram posts supporting anti-masks and anti-vaccination, and perhaps Disney and Lucasfilm did not want a repeat of the Gina Carano debacle earlier this year."

"The Mandalorian" season 3 has been filming primarily at Manhattan Beach Studios since late September and is expected to film until March.