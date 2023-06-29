The Rule Of Two: Explaining The Star Wars Rule That Has Quietly Defined The Sith

"Star Wars" has always been a fight between good and evil, light and dark. Even though the first film really only had Vader as a Force-using villain, and we knew nothing of his part as a fallen Jedi, the idea of the eternal conflict between Jedi and Sith would come to define the franchise at large.

Much of the history of the Sith, their ideology and their organization, had been explored in the expanded universe. In the 1990s, comics like "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" chronicled the start of the Sith Empire and its many wars against the Jedi and the Republic, then the games "Knights of the Old Republic" and its sequel expanded on the mythology of the Sith years before Anakin killed younglings and turned to the dark side.

Audiences wouldn't hear the word Sith in canon until "The Phantom Menace" (it was mentioned in a draft of the original film and its official novelization). By then, George Lucas put his own headcanon onto paper and established what came to be known as The Rule of Two. The only thing close to an explanation for it comes near the end of "The Phantom Menace," where Yoda says, "Always two, there are. No more. No less. A master and an apprentice." But where did the rule come from and why is it important? For the answer, we have to take a deeper dive into Lucas' own private worldbuilding from before the prequels as well as the expanded universe.