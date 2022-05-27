Ian McDiarmid Defends The Rise Of Skywalker's 'Somehow Palpatine Returned' Plot

Following the release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the film was met with a wide variety of criticism. Some felt like their favorite characters didn't get enough development or screen time. Many were frustrated by the lack of cohesion throughout the sequel trilogy as a whole since the final two films seemed so thematically different. But one of the most common critiques had to do with the Emperor. Whether you sided with the Jedi or the Sith, you were probably left wondering just how exactly he managed to survive the events of "Return of the Jedi" since that wasn't totally explained in a satisfying way in J.J. Abrams' 2019 film.

However, one person who wasn't too concerned with the how of the Emperor's return was Ian McDiarmid. Appearing as both Supreme Chancellor and Emperor Palpatine in both the original and the prequel trilogies, the veteran actor was very happy to get the call to return for the sequels. And he touched on the reasoning behind the Sith Lord's return at this year's Star Wars Celebration.

On the first day of the 2022 edition of the con, /Film was on hand at the "Ian McDiarmid: An Audience With The Emperor" panel where the star discussed his time in a galaxy far, far away. When it came to his character's return in the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, he took umbrage with those who didn't think that Darth Sidious would have a plan in place in case of his demise.