Daily Podcast: Star Wars Celebration 2022 Preview
On the May 19, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by editor Brad Oman to talk about Star Wars Celebration 2022, and speculate wildly about what might happen.
In Our Feature Presentation: Star Wars Celebration 2022 Preview
Celebration memories from the past
Two year postponement
- Panels
Will there even be any big news after this Vanity Fair article?
Obi-Wan screening?
Rundown the major panels (full schedule here)
- Merch
Cool new galaxies edge merch
- Star Wars Nite at Disneyland
Showfloor
Star Wars Creator Meetup: Saturday May 28 at 2pm, outside the convention center, north of the large fountain
Also mentioned:
