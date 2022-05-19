Daily Podcast: Star Wars Celebration 2022 Preview

Star Wars Celebration 2022 art Lucasfilm
By Peter Sciretta/May 19, 2022 2:31 pm EDT

On the May 19, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by editor Brad Oman to talk about Star Wars Celebration 2022, and speculate wildly about what might happen.

In Our Feature Presentation: Star Wars Celebration 2022 Preview

  • Celebration memories from the past

  • Two year postponement

  • Panels

    • Will there even be any big news after this Vanity Fair article?

    • Obi-Wan screening?

    • Rundown the major panels (full schedule here)

  • Merch

    • Cool new galaxies edge merch

  • Star Wars Nite at Disneyland

  • Showfloor

  • Star Wars Creator Meetup: Saturday May 28 at 2pm, outside the convention center, north of the large fountain

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

