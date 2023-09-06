Ahsoka Episode 4 Sent Clone Wars Fans Reeling With Just Two Words

But where are Ahsoka and Anakin that would allow this moment to happen?

Some have guessed that the pair are in the World Between Worlds. This was a concept first introduced during "Star Wars Rebels." The World Between Worlds is a realm that exists outside the Force and connects different points in time. It allowed Ezra Bridger, who accessed it through a Jedi Temple on Lothal, to pluck Ahsoka from her showdown with Darth Vader on Malachor and strand her in a different place on the timeline. That could be what we're seeing here, though the visuals of that setting are different than the one featured in "Fallen Jedi."

Another theory is that this is the netherworld of the Force Qui-Gon Jinn spoke of on the path to immortality. We've never seen the inside of it, and that could explain why Anakin is in his final form here and not glowing like a Force Ghost.

What it actually is remains to be seen.

Either way, the promise this moment makes is a big one. It seems likely that next week we'll get that important conversation between Anakin and Ahsoka where he finally explains his actions to her, including why he turned to the dark side. It's the moment many of us were hoping for in the sequel trilogy with Luke, and now it looks like we're getting it here in the best episode of "Ahsoka" so far.

New episodes of "Ahsoka" premiere on Tuesday nights on Disney+ at 6:00pm Pacific, 9:00pm Eastern.