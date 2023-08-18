Why Did Ahsoka Leave The Jedi Order? A Star Wars History Lesson

Do you know that feeling where you have to constantly ask people to use your preferred pronouns or tell them how to correctly pronounce your name? Or when you simply let people who don't really know you that well call you by your legal name since you no longer have the bandwidth to keep telling everyone you go by a different name in your daily life? Or, honestly, any other variation on that theme? It's enough to make you wish you had your own Janet from "The Good Place" who could appear out of thin air and bring the world up to speed whenever needed.

One imagines Ahsoka Tano would know where you're coming from. Indeed, those unfamiliar with the world of "Star Wars" animation would be forgiven for assuming she's a Jedi if all they know her from are her live-action appearances on "The Mandalorian" and its spin-offs. Now, granted, it wouldn't be fair to expect everyone tuning in for the continuing adventures of Din Djarin and friends to have seen the combined 200-plus episodes of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" that cover most of Ahsoka's backstory. Still, "The Mandalorian" has been curiously blasé about highlighting a key sticking point: Anakin Skywalker's Togruta Padawan isn't actually a Jedi.

In the show's defense, Ahsoka's had little reason to explain that she left the Jedi Order years ago in casual conversations with the likes of Din (a dyed-in-the-wool himbo who, never forget, responded to Luke Skywalker mowing down a small army of Dark Troopers with his lightsaber by earnestly asking if he was, like, a Jedi or some s**t — and I'm only slightly paraphrasing). But with the "Ahsoka" TV series right around the corner, this feels like a good time for a "Star Wars" history lesson.