New Ahsoka Episodes Will Hit Disney+ On Tuesday Evenings, Starting With The Premiere

Did anyone else feel that? It's as if millions of voices suddenly cried out over the same news, but for very different reasons. For those of us in the United States, the release of new Marvel or "Star Wars" shows on Disney+ has traditionally meant staying up either until midnight or (for us East Coasters) three in the morning in order to catch new episodes before the internet completely spoiled every surprise. But as much as us snobby Americans cried foul over this release schedule, it certainly felt like the most diplomatic way for the greatest amount of people around the world to enjoy each new series at relatively decent hours during the day.

Well, there's definitely been a disturbance in the Force with the release of the upcoming "Ahsoka" series, which just enjoyed largely positive first reactions from those who were able to screen the first two episodes ahead of time. In a major twist, the official "Star Wars" Twitter account announced today that fans will be in for a serious adjustment. Rather than debut on Wednesdays at 12AM PT/3AM ET, each new episode of "Ahsoka" will now begin streaming on Disney+ at the much more manageable hour (again, from a filthy Americentric perspective) of Tuesdays at 6PM PT/9PM ET.

That sound you hear is hundreds of North American film journalists taking to the streets to celebrate, in lockstep with countless fans who now get a chance to watch a new and highly-anticipated "Star Wars" series pretty much as soon as the work day ends. Of course, these celebrations (I'm picturing the end of "Return of the Jedi," personally) will likely be cancelled out by our unfortunate colleagues and counterparts across much of Europe and the rest of the world. We can't have it all!