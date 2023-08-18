Ahsoka Early Buzz: A Slow Start, Great Action, And Lots For Star Wars Rebels Fans To Love

While critics spent plenty of time talking about where "Ahsoka" could fit within the landscape of "Star Wars" shows, they also shared a bit about what does and doesn't work in the first two episodes. It's clear that the show isn't exactly off to the races from the start, as several critics mention pacing issues in their initial reactions. O'Keefe says the show is "Slower paced than expected but still enthralling," while Rayyan says it "Takes some time to get going but nails it when it does." Eric Goldman of Get Fandom says that season 1 "has some slow moments" and features a MacGuffin, but the second episode "really gels."

Obviously, no two critics are alike, and that's clear here in some contradictory first reactions. Despite Goldman's MacGuffin comment, Weintraub praises the show for having "No side missions or filler," while Erik Davis says he prefers the first episode, which is written and directed by Filoni, to the second. Overall, these tweets paint the first two episodes as a bit of a mixed bag. As Lussier puts it, "It's hugely epic at some times & oddly flat at others."

Despite the criticisms, critics have still spotlighted key performances and elements of these episodes that they say stand out in a good way. O'Keefe, Goldman, and Lussier all point to Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine as a standout in the cast, while Crossan says, "I can't take my eyes off [Shin Hati actor] Ivanna Sakhno whenever she's on screen and I'm so intrigued by her character." Elsewhere, Weintraub and Brandon Davis were impressed with the show's action, with Erik Davis noting that he "[Loves] Ashoka's fight scenes the most." Inverse's Hoai-Tran Bui, meanwhile, praises Filoni's "elegant" writing and says the premiere is "action-packed" and "genuinely impressive-looking."

You can see "Ahsoka" for yourself when it debuts on Disney+ on August 23, 2023.