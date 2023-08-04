Ahsoka - Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Info

Lucasfilm Animation, like so many fledgling studios, took a moment to find its footing. Founded in 2003, the company released its first feature film, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," in 2008 to much scorn. Critics were quick to recognize the film was little more than three TV episodes hastily strung together, and its janky computer animation stood out like a sore thumb compared to the far more expressive and fluid visuals in films like "Kung Fun Panda" and "WALL-E" from that same year. "Clone Wars" also saw the debut of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's young, rambunctious Padawan, and a character who was immediately the target of much-undeserved derision (and more than a little sexism).

My, my, how the turn tables. Jump ahead to 15 years later and Lucasfilm Animation is now responsible for some of the best "Star Wars" storytelling of all time, including the animated "Clone Wars" series and "Star Wars Rebels." Both shows also prominently feature Ahsoka, who has likewise gone on to become one of the most beloved heroes in the franchise, evolving and maturing as a character with every subsequent appearance. Thanks to Lucasfilm Animation head honcho Dave Filoni's creative involvement with "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," the divide between the live-action and animated sections of "Star Wars" has started to dissolve along the way, culminating with "Ahsoka."

Being both a spinoff of "The Mandalorian" and a sequel to "Rebels" (and, indirectly, "Clone Wars"), as well as the first "Star Wars" series anchored by a female protagonist, "Ahsoka" has rather high expectations to meet — not to mention, a whole lot of story threads to juggle. Let's break down everything you need to know about the show, shall we?