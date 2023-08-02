A Closer Look At Star Wars' Marrok And The Inquisitor's Role In Ahsoka

The citizens of a galaxy far, far away sure love their masks and face coverings, don't they? One of the very first things we see in the original "Star Wars" is Darth Vader in his iconic helmet flanked by Stormtroopers in their respective headgear. For that matter, Boba Fett became one of the most popular supporting players in the franchise purely thanks to his Mandalorian helmet and the mystique it projects. It's not just villains and antiheroes, though. Even the sequel trilogy heroes Finn and Rey are wearing masks when we meet them in "The Force Awakens."

From a storytelling perspective, masks are a useful way of getting your audience to wonder who's underneath and what their deal is from the moment they arrive. It creates intrigue and mystery, which is particularly effective when you're trying to build hype for a new "Star Wars" project. That's presumably why the "Ahsoka" marketing has played coy about Marrok, a masked Inquisitor who's shown wielding one of their patent double-bladed spinning red lightsaber weapons while facing off with the show's namesake (Rosario Dawson) in the trailers released so far.

Disney and Lucasfilm list Marrok as being played by Paul Darnell, a stunt performer who also served as Timothy Olyphant's stunt double on "The Mandalorian" and played a Night Wind Assassin in "The Book of Boba Fett." The official Star Wars website describes Darnell's "Ahsoka" character as follows:

Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt.

Welp, that clears up that mystery, right? Come on, where's the fun in that when, instead, we can speculate recklessly about who's really beneath that mask?