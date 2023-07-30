Why Does Anakin Call Ahsoka Snips In The Star Wars Saga?

Anakin Skywalker is arguably the most important character in all of "Star Wars," the guy who helped bring about the end of the Republic and the rise of the Empire – sneakily the best era of "Star Wars" – the guy who destroyed Palpatine (the first time), and the guy who inspired Kylo Ren to turn to the dark side. He is a hero, a fan-favorite character, a terrible husband, a war criminal, a mass murderer, and a villain. Above all else, however, Anakin is a guy who doesn't like sand.

But 15 years ago, a new, original "Star Wars" character was introduced who quickly took fandom by storm and became one of the biggest characters in the entire franchise: Ahsoka Tano. First introduced in "The Clone Wars" feature film as Anakin's new padawan, Ahsoka was essentially a female version of Anakin from "Attack of the Clones," a naive, annoying teenager sure of herself, ready to talk back, disregard authority, and dive headfirst into danger.

When Ahsoka and Anakin first meet, they are rather antagonistic. He is dismissive of her, calling her a youngling rather than a padawan, and she is snarky and quick to question Anakin — who at the time was already a commended war hero and a respected general. Worse yet, not even a day into becoming Anakin's padawan, she starts to sarcastically call him Skyguy. Frustrated and equally snarky, Anakin then takes his new padawan's snippy attitude and turns it into a nickname, dubbing Ahsoka with the moniker of "Snips."

Thus, a friendship and mentorship based on two stubborn, headstrong Jedi is born, and from there, we got one of the best storylines in the entire franchise.