Star Wars Rebels May Answer Your Questions About Ahsoka Episode 4's Big Cliffhanger

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 4, "Fallen Jedi."

There are certain elements of "Star Wars" animation that would simply never work in live-action. For example, a character like Bendu, the mystical being who occupies the space between the light and dark sides of the Force, looks fantastic on "Star Wars Rebels," but would probably come off as little more than a giant blob of desaturated CGI in the more visually grounded world of "Ahsoka." (Mind you, I'm assuming that animatronics are off the table — because I would absolutely love for, say, Jim Henson's Creature Shop to craft a practical Bendu like the puppets they made for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie.) That is not, however, the case with the World Between Worlds from "Rebels."

Less commonly referred to as the Vergence Scatter, the World Between Worlds is composed of infinite pathways and doors that lead to specific moments and places in the "Star Wars" timeline. It's a setting that has a minimalistic and circular design that readily lends itself to the high-definition LED video walls of the StageCraft sets (also known as The Volume) where "Ahsoka" and most of the other live-action "Star Wars" shows are filmed. Not only that, it's a place that Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) — former Magistrate of Calodan and faithful servant of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) — seemed to allude to directly during the second episode of "Ahsoka," suggesting it would be showing up in the near future.

This brings us to episode 4, "Fallen Jedi," which may have treated us to our first-ever live-action viewing of the World Between Worlds with its cliffhanger ending ... unless it didn't. Let's break it down.