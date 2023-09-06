Where In The Force Is Ahsoka At The End Of Episode 4?

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 4, "Fallen Jedi."



Thanks to the new series "Ahsoka" on Disney+, "Star Wars" is officially getting weird again. For the most part, the ripple effects of the Force and its deeper significance beyond lightsaber battles and Jedi training has largely been kept within the animated series and deeper dives taking place within the comics and novels. The concept of the Force has always embraced the connection between all living things that can be tapped into by anyone. As established in "The Phantom Menace," a high midi-chlorian count can definitely help speed up the development process, and "The Last Jedi" posited the idea that you don't have to be special or destined to develop the necessary skills to be a Jedi.

If you recall, both those ideas were a little controversial when they were first introduced. In "Fallen Jedi," the fourth episode of "Ahsoka," (read the /Film review) the end of the episode introduces an entirely new realm inhabited by Force users that should excite fans who've seen the last season of "Star Wars Rebels." It could also prove to be incredibly perplexing for the more casual viewers out there who just want to see a few more lightsaber battles.

"Fallen Jedi" has plenty of action, including another showdown between the Dark Side apprentice Shin Hati and the rebel Sabine Wren, who proves her Mandalorian mettle and then some. Ahsoka also has to contend with the likes of the mysterious mercenary Baylan Skoll in a lightsaber duel with incredibly high stakes. In the fight to regain possession of a Star Map that unlocks the location of the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn and the lost Jedi Ezra Bridger, Ahsoka winds up on the losing end. She is sent plummeting off a cliff, supposedly to her death. Killing off the show's main character wouldn't exactly be wise halfway through the season, so where does Ahsoka actually end up at the end of "Fallen Jedi?"