Where In The Force Is Ahsoka At The End Of Episode 4?
This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 4, "Fallen Jedi."
Thanks to the new series "Ahsoka" on Disney+, "Star Wars" is officially getting weird again. For the most part, the ripple effects of the Force and its deeper significance beyond lightsaber battles and Jedi training has largely been kept within the animated series and deeper dives taking place within the comics and novels. The concept of the Force has always embraced the connection between all living things that can be tapped into by anyone. As established in "The Phantom Menace," a high midi-chlorian count can definitely help speed up the development process, and "The Last Jedi" posited the idea that you don't have to be special or destined to develop the necessary skills to be a Jedi.
If you recall, both those ideas were a little controversial when they were first introduced. In "Fallen Jedi," the fourth episode of "Ahsoka," (read the /Film review) the end of the episode introduces an entirely new realm inhabited by Force users that should excite fans who've seen the last season of "Star Wars Rebels." It could also prove to be incredibly perplexing for the more casual viewers out there who just want to see a few more lightsaber battles.
"Fallen Jedi" has plenty of action, including another showdown between the Dark Side apprentice Shin Hati and the rebel Sabine Wren, who proves her Mandalorian mettle and then some. Ahsoka also has to contend with the likes of the mysterious mercenary Baylan Skoll in a lightsaber duel with incredibly high stakes. In the fight to regain possession of a Star Map that unlocks the location of the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn and the lost Jedi Ezra Bridger, Ahsoka winds up on the losing end. She is sent plummeting off a cliff, supposedly to her death. Killing off the show's main character wouldn't exactly be wise halfway through the season, so where does Ahsoka actually end up at the end of "Fallen Jedi?"
The space between spaces
First of all, I'm not asking anyone to go back and watch multiple seasons of "Star Wars Rebels" just to be able to understand what's going on in "Ahsoka." It would make a world of difference, however, to just give the last few episodes a quick watch on Disney+ either before or after watching "Fallen Jedi." It may feel like homework, but it will make the last few moments of this week's episode make a lot more sense. The concept of the world between worlds was introduced into canon in those crucial episodes, where Ezra discovers an ancient portal of pathways between different moments through time and space.
At the end of "Fallen Jedi," it appears at first that Ahsoka has entered that realm as well. She finds herself on an ethereal plane filled with multiple bridges that looks a lot like the same location that Ezra uncovers at the Jedi Temple in Lothal in "Star Wars Rebels." Up until now, that exact point is the only known place where the world between worlds can be accessed. This is more than likely where she's ended up, but one should never be overly confident with "Star Wars" fan theories.
Perhaps Ahsoka is in an entirely different place altogether. The Netherworld of the Force was first introduced at the very end of "Revenge of the Sith" where Yoda informs Obi-Wan that it's still possible to commune with his Master Qui-Gon Jinn after his death at the hands of Darth Maul. Presumably, Ahsoka's relatively brief journey into the Netherworld could provide her with a little wisdom that only the afterlife can provide. If not, Ahsoka still has the chance to hang out with her old Master: Anakin Skywalker.
A surprise reunion
Anakin had already been featured prominently in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" in flashbacks on Coruscant, but "Ahsoka" uses the opportunity to introduce him again without having to go back in time. Using the Netherworld of the Force/World Between Worlds/Wherever they are at the end of "Fallen Jedi" to give Ahsoka and Anakin an unexpected reunion is a clever way to make audiences aware of their sordid history from "Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" and introduce some of the weirder aspects of "Star Wars" at the same time.
It may also be a way for Ahsoka to learn how to commune with her old Master to help win the upcoming battle that's brewing. When Thrawn, the blue-skinned Chiss mastermind of the Empire is finally revealed this season, it may help to have one of the most powerful Jedi in history guiding Ahsoka in her quest from the other side.
In the next episode, this new locale will likely play a bigger role and it could also be a way to slowly introduce new audiences to the concept of the world between worlds. No matter what, it's always a treat for prequel fans to see Hayden Christensen again, regardless of how bad the digital de-aging technology happens to be. Supposedly, everyone looks younger in the "Star Wars" version of Heaven, right? We already know there's a Hell, after all, thanks to Han.