Every Lightsaber Fight In Ahsoka Season 1, Ranked

There's a new "Star Wars" show centered on a Jedi, and you know what that means: lightsaber fights! They'd best be good ones, too, since Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is an active Jedi. She's not aging and out of practice like Obi-Wan Kenobi, or utterly absent Force training like so many characters who have tried wielding the Darksaber on "The Mandalorian." Ahsoka's foes are no slouches. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) may not be Jedi, nor formally Sith, but they're certainly Force wielders. The mysterious, masked Marrok, meanwhile, sure looks like a Dark Side-empowered Inquisitor.

In ranking lightsaber battles on the show, we're counting every fight that involves the use of an actual lightsaber. Only one participant need have one for it to count, but training fights without real lightsabers do not qualify, even if the training session involving Ahsoka, Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Huyang (David Tennant) busting some General Grievous moves was pretty cool in its own right. Three episodes in, the show has averaged two lightsaber battles per episode; this article will update every week of the season's run to reflect the newest developments. Here is how they stand as of now.