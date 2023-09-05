Every Lightsaber Fight In Ahsoka Season 1, Ranked
There's a new "Star Wars" show centered on a Jedi, and you know what that means: lightsaber fights! They'd best be good ones, too, since Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is an active Jedi. She's not aging and out of practice like Obi-Wan Kenobi, or utterly absent Force training like so many characters who have tried wielding the Darksaber on "The Mandalorian." Ahsoka's foes are no slouches. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) may not be Jedi, nor formally Sith, but they're certainly Force wielders. The mysterious, masked Marrok, meanwhile, sure looks like a Dark Side-empowered Inquisitor.
In ranking lightsaber battles on the show, we're counting every fight that involves the use of an actual lightsaber. Only one participant need have one for it to count, but training fights without real lightsabers do not qualify, even if the training session involving Ahsoka, Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Huyang (David Tennant) busting some General Grievous moves was pretty cool in its own right. Three episodes in, the show has averaged two lightsaber battles per episode; this article will update every week of the season's run to reflect the newest developments. Here is how they stand as of now.
6. Ahsoka vs. a single HK Droid
This isn't much of a fight, admittedly, but it does feature combatants and has a definite winner and loser, so it counts. In the show's second episode, Ahsoka visits the scene of the first Sabine Wren vs. Shin Hati battle, and discovers that one of the droids is still there, seemingly hiding out in the attic. That's just what Ahsoka was hoping for. Warned by Sabine's Loth-cat, Ahsoka quickly turns around and slashes the 'bot to pieces.
It's a massively one-sided battle, since the droid doesn't seem to have the smarts to grab a decent weapon first. There's just no excuse for that since this is, after all, Sabine's place, and she was more or less a career vandal during the Age of Rebellion. You just know she has gear stashed all over that place that might have allowed the assailant to last, oh, maybe 30 seconds more, and the robot had all night to search the pad. It's not as if it really stood a chance against one of the greatest Jedi ever, but it figuratively lost its head before it literally did.
5. Ahsoka vs. HK Droids
Just as her master Anakin Skywalker found spinning to be a good trick, so does Ahsoka, but in a different way — spinning her lightsaber blades to cut a perfect circle in the ground. It works to let her descend as needed, or to drop a few inconvenient droids along the way.
The build-up to this fight feels very video game-ish, as Ahsoka solves a puzzle by moving objects around to reflect each other in just the right way, revealing the object she needs. But as any gamer ought to know, once you've solved the puzzle, the enemies emerge. She's prepared for all their moves, and even the lightsaber-proof magna-staffs, but she's taken off-guard that they're willing to turn suicide bomber so quickly. They should have opened with that, and they also shouldn't have announced it so loudly. Then again, in "Star Wars," enemy armies do tend be comprised of morons.
Thanks to "The Phantom Menace," we know that "awkwardly edited jump to safety on an open starship ramp in flight" is a thing that works against Darth Maul, so it suffices just fine against an explosion wave. Sure, said wave is less instantaneous than it would be on our world, but "Star Wars" has had provably different physics before now.
4. Sabine vs. HK Droids and Shin Hati
Sabine's use of martial arts moves on droids is interesting, since droids presumably don't have the same pressure points as organics. Then again, this is the "Star Wars" universe, in which C-3PO is constantly afraid of pain, and Jabba the Hutt had a droid torture chamber, so obviously they can be hurt. It's just not clear how. Is it painful to get kicked, or only if it disconnects a power line? We may never know exactly, since individual writers appear to have quite a bit of leeway.
Nonetheless, Sabine's hand-to-hand-to-gun battle with the droids proves to be a mere appetizer, as she must put her rusty Jedi apprentice skills to use against a likely Sith apprentice. They're pretty well matched, though Sabine gives into her anger a little too much. That, plus Shin's incredible skill at twirling her cape out of the way of her saber swings, allows the villain to impale her opponent.
Nobody's crazy about the new "Star Wars" universe rule that surviving impalement by lightsaber is no big deal any more. Darth Maul got cut in half, and both the Lead Inquisitor and Reva survived stomach stabbings in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The only problem is it makes Qui-Gon Jinn retroactively look ridiculously weak, since he died from a wound that apprentices can now survive. Although if Padmé can die from a broken heart, maybe it was just bad feelings that brought down the Jedi master.
3. Spacesuited Ahsoka vs. Enemy fighter ships
As Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang enter the Denab system to see exactly what's been going on around planet Seatos, they're ambushed by enemy starships. Shin Hati, Marrok, and some of their generic, gasmask-wearing grunts fly their space versions of what look like vintage World War II fighter planes in attack formation. Because Ahsoka and Sabine aren't quite on the same page yet, the villains disable their ship, even though Sabine manages to shoot a couple down.
It's a good thing lightsabers and the Force exist. Ahsoka may not be able to pull down an entire spaceship the way her former mentor Darth Vader can, but in nothing but a spacesuit, standing on the hull, she can use both lightsabers to deflect incoming laser fire — and slice one of the attacking crafts to pieces. She needs a little help afterwards to get back inside, but with a 360-degree rotating wing and a master of weaponry like Sabine in control, she gets scooped up quickly.
This does make us wonder, though — shouldn't Force pushes and pulls be easier in zero gravity?
2. Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati vs. Unsuspecting Prison Ship Crew
Everything is "Star Wars" perfection in this scene, from Baylan and Shin arriving down the shuttle gangplank amid hissing steam just like Palpatine, to pretending they're Jedi diplomats in the mold of Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon. These are familiar tropes, but with a twist — they could just do the mind-trick when Captain Hayle (Mark Rolston) asks for identification, but Baylan and Shin prefer a showier proof of power. She draws a lightsaber; he twists the Captain's arm from a distance. They are no Jedi!
Splitting up, Ray Stevenson delivers a better version of Darth Vader's "Rogue One" hallway massacre — better because coming from a new character, it doesn't feel like gratuitous fan-service for an iconic figure who never demonstrated moves like that before. Shin goes to the bridge, and presumably wipes them all out the way Anakin did the Jedi Younglings, with a very similar cutaway moment.
In one scene, the stakes are established — at least as they stand until Grand Admiral Thrawn shows up. He'll have bigger, Palpatine-like plans, no doubt, but in terms of whom Ahsoka and Sabine will have to fight with lightsabers, we see pretty early on that these are no-nonsense killers ... if they're "well-paid for it."
1. Ahsoka vs. Marrok and his Droid
Now this is a "Star Wars" fight. Cleanse the palate with Ahsoka offing some traitors in the shipyard control room, have her crash through a window, give chase to an enemy starship, and ... oops! A scary person in black with a red saber appears to block the way. Like every good level boss, he has a minion to defeat first — a droid with one of those annoying magna-staffs, who ultimately gets sliced up good.
Time for some good old-fashioned cross-cutting, a technique George Lucas often used to great effect. Our perspective switches back and forth between Hera and Chopper trying to follow the ship into space, and Ahsoka dealing with Marrok. Unlike Shin Hati with her impressive twirling, Marrok only spins the Inquisitor-style lightsaber, ditching the cape right away for extra battle mobility. The masked menace even takes the time to check their watch, whereupon they pull Ahsoka's maneuver from the first episode and jump aboard a shuttle's open ramp.
All that time Marrok thought they were distracting Ahsoka, but as the cliché goes, she was distracting them. As their lightsaber battle raged, Chopper got a tracking device onto the escaping ship.