Why Anakin Wasn't With Ahsoka At The Siege Of Mandalore

This post contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 5, "Shadow Warrior."

Contending with the past can be pretty challenging, especially when it is marked by sudden loss and betrayal. These feelings weigh heavy on the shoulders of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who is forced to confront her Master and his legacy of death and destruction in a situation similar to the World Between Worlds in the latest episode of "Ahsoka." While this simulated space mimics limbo, the experiences that Ahsoka relives allow her to face an essential truth: irrespective of her past, she must choose life, and shape her own legacy in a world destined for chaos. While such hope is too late for Anakin (Hayden Christensen), there is still a chance for Ahsoka to shape her own destiny by not repeating her Master's errors.

This much-needed trip down memory lane allows "Ahsoka" to bring key "Clone Wars" moments to life, while also filling out live-action gaps when it comes to the relationship between Ahsoka and Anakin. These memories allow us to witness the dynamic between "Skyguy and Snips," and how Anakin felt the weight of responsibility as a mentor shaping a young apprentice's life. Instead of training Ahsoka for peacekeeping, Anakin had to prep her for a life of fighting, where the price for inaction is death. While this might sound extreme, Anakin did his best amid the circumstances — that is, until his tragic turn to the Dark Side.

At one point in the memories, Anakin comments that he is not familiar with a particular battle, as he was absent from the scene when it actually occurred. This was the Siege of Mandalore, where a young Ahsoka fought alongside Captain Rex against Darth Maul's Mandalorian Supercommandos. Here's what happened, and why Anakin did not fight alongside Ahsoka during the Siege.