Why Anakin Wasn't With Ahsoka At The Siege Of Mandalore
This post contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 5, "Shadow Warrior."
Contending with the past can be pretty challenging, especially when it is marked by sudden loss and betrayal. These feelings weigh heavy on the shoulders of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who is forced to confront her Master and his legacy of death and destruction in a situation similar to the World Between Worlds in the latest episode of "Ahsoka." While this simulated space mimics limbo, the experiences that Ahsoka relives allow her to face an essential truth: irrespective of her past, she must choose life, and shape her own legacy in a world destined for chaos. While such hope is too late for Anakin (Hayden Christensen), there is still a chance for Ahsoka to shape her own destiny by not repeating her Master's errors.
This much-needed trip down memory lane allows "Ahsoka" to bring key "Clone Wars" moments to life, while also filling out live-action gaps when it comes to the relationship between Ahsoka and Anakin. These memories allow us to witness the dynamic between "Skyguy and Snips," and how Anakin felt the weight of responsibility as a mentor shaping a young apprentice's life. Instead of training Ahsoka for peacekeeping, Anakin had to prep her for a life of fighting, where the price for inaction is death. While this might sound extreme, Anakin did his best amid the circumstances — that is, until his tragic turn to the Dark Side.
At one point in the memories, Anakin comments that he is not familiar with a particular battle, as he was absent from the scene when it actually occurred. This was the Siege of Mandalore, where a young Ahsoka fought alongside Captain Rex against Darth Maul's Mandalorian Supercommandos. Here's what happened, and why Anakin did not fight alongside Ahsoka during the Siege.
Unfortunate turn of events
Mandalore's history is complex and multidimensional, and "Clone Wars" culminated its final arc by focusing on the Siege of Mandalore, which served as an integral part of Ahsoka's trajectory. In season 7 of the show, Bo-Katan Kryze enlisted the help of Ahsoka in reclaiming Mandalore from Darth Maul, and Ahsoka led the charge alongside Bo-Katan, Captain Rex, and his 501st Clone Battalion. The Siege was initially perceived as a trap by Maul, who intended to use the battle to lure Obi-Wan and Anakin, but the two Jedi Knights were called to the Battle of Coruscant instead. While the battle was hard-fought and won, this victory was rendered Pyrrhic after the issuance of Order 66 and the eventual rise of the Empire.
Interestingly, Ahsoka's presence during the Siege solidified her image as an unconventional hero — one who did not fit under definite labels but still emerged as someone honorable and worth rooting for. As for Anakin's absence, he was busy rescuing Chancellor Sheev Palpatine alongside his Master, Obi-Wan, an event that was explored in "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith." The Siege of Mandalore took place concurrently with these events, which explains why Anakin was absent from such an important battle, and raises interesting questions about what might have happened if he had been present there instead.
While Ahsoka's limbo experience in episode 5 might not be rooted in objective reality, it accomplishes the goal of offering her closure when it comes to Anakin. Anakin was more than his downfall: he was a competent Master who trained Ahsoka in a well-rounded manner and helped her become the person she is today. While his legacy is eclipsed by the chaos he embraced, Ahsoka still has time to choose differently. And in the end, she does.
