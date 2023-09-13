Ahsoka's Force Experience In Episode 5 Differs From Luke And Rey's In One Big Way

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" episode 5 — "Shadow Warrior."

The latest episode of "Ahsoka" had all the makings of a classic "Star Wars" story that could bridge the gap between the prequel trilogy, the animated series "Star Wars Rebels," and finally introduce the apparent heir to the Empire, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Unfortunately, the fifth installment of the series, "Shadow Warrior," (read the /Film review here) felt a little anticlimactic, functioning as more of a mid-season finale to set up the inevitable clash between Ahsoka and Thrawn, and the long-awaited reunion with Ezra Bridger that caused Sabine to enter a shaky truce with Baylon Skoll and Morgan Elsbeth.

Surprisingly, "Shadow Warrior" chooses to draw parallels back to "The Empire Strikes Back" and "The Last Jedi" giving Ahsoka her own version of a Force trial, similar to the challenges that Luke experiences on Dagobah and Rey encounters on the remote planet of Ahch-To.

After the events of episode 4, "Fallen Jedi." Ahsoka finds herself on an ethereal plane somewhere in the Netherworld of the Force. Her old Master, Anakin Skywalker, is there waiting with open arms to help guide her. Once "Shadow Warrior" gets rolling, however, Anakin goes from a benevolent spirit to a dark shadow of his former self. Darth Vader begins to loom large over Ahsoka inside this newfangled spirit realm where Ani's former Padawan must confront her regrets from the past in order to return to the present and finish her quest to save her friends and ensure that a new era of the Empire never emerges.

To do that, Ahsoka must embark on her own personal journey through the Force that she never intended to confront. In contrast to Luke and Rey's rites of passage, Ahsoka has more of a near-death experience that puts her at peace long after she has become a Jedi.