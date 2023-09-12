Should You Capitalize Stormtroopers, Jedi, Or Rebel Alliance? A Star Wars Writing Style Guide

For nearly as long as "Star Wars" has been a part of popular culture, extensions of the franchise in other media, such as books, video games, and comics, have been produced to offer fans more to enjoy. Before Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, this was all known as the Expanded Universe. Books such as the "Heir to the Empire" trilogy or "Star Wars: Plagueis" are part of this corner of the franchise. However, after the purchase, Disney made the ruling in 2014 that everything that had been produced prior to that time outside of the films and "The Clone Wars" animated series would be known as Legends. This material is no longer considered canon within the franchise.

It is important to understand that, when referring to the Expanded Universe, that only includes works produced prior to 2012 outside of the theatrically released films or "The Clone Wars." It is not correct to talk about a newer, canon novel, like "Thrawn: Alliances," for example, as part of the "Star Wars" Expanded Universe. Yes, these novels, comics, and games do expand the scope of the franchise, but they are part of the new, Disney-approved canon. Anything before the change is now officially considered Legends by Lucasfilm, but Expanded Universe is also acceptable nomenclature. Distinctions with this material should always be clear as to not confuse what is or is not canon.