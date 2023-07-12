Star Wars: Everything There Is To Know About Jar Jar Binks

As much hatred as Jar Jar Binks attracts, he ironically was based on two far more beloved big-screen legends. One of those was the physical comedy virtuoso Buster Keaton. Jar Jar actor Ahmed Best, himself a massive fan of silent comic talents such as Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, shed some light on what George Lucas wanted from his performance in an interview with Vice, saying, "I was doing all of these moves and George had a very specific idea in mind of how the character was supposed to go. He very much wanted him to be more of a Buster Keaton than anything else."

But there's another gangly character just as inspirational on Lucas when creating the maligned Gungan: Goofy. At 2015's D23 Expo (via ComicBook.com), the filmmaker stated, "I can't even begin to tell you how much of an influence Disney has had on me. I will say one secret that nobody knows; not many people realize that Goofy was the inspiration for Jar Jar Binks. I know that you will look at him differently now. It's pretty obvious, actually ... I love Goofy, and I love Jar Jar."

Somehow, I doubt that Lucas' explanation will convince many of Jar Jar's detractors to change their minds. Still, it's fun to imagine Lucas sitting at his Marin County ranch, thinking to himself, "Hmmm, what if I took a popular character and made him amphibious and annoying?"