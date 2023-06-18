Star Wars: The Force Awakens Director J.J. Abrams Set One Requirement For The Film

When The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, it immediately made plans to cash in on the $4 billion deal with a brand new "Star Wars" film. One of the biggest, most successful franchises in film (and merchandising) history, the series promised to be an especially profitable feather in the Disney cap. "Episode VII" would be a sequel to 1983's "Return of the Jedi," with its 30-year-plus time difference adding a significant dose of nostalgia.

Lucasfilm and Disney knew they had something with immense potential on their hands, but finding a director would be difficult. They needed somebody with a handle on the blockbuster formula, somebody who could mine the nostalgic potential for all it was worth, and somebody who could launch something new to appeal to viewers young and old. They got J.J. Abrams, a man with ample experience doing all three.

The pressure was immense, even for a director who had helmed two massive "Star Trek" reboot movies just years beforehand. He had directed "Mission: Impossible III" as well, and his major non-franchise film, "Super 8," showed a firm and thoughtful understanding of blockbuster godfather Steven Spielberg's blending of pyrotechnics and sentimentality. But "Star Wars" was a different entity altogether.

From 1977 to 2005, there had been only six "Star Wars" films. Each one was a cultural moment in its own right, with at least three years passing between every movie and sixteen years passing between the classic "Original Trilogy" and the newer "Prequel Trilogy." The first movie in the series' Disney era would set the tone for how a generation perceived it, so Abrams had to rely on one essential credo: focusing on the most delightful and electric elements of the movie, and turning it up to 11.