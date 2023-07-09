The Audio Illusion That Makes Star Wars' Spaceships Feel Real

When you hear that almost metallic roar of the TIE fighters, you can't help but immediately think of "Star Wars." It doesn't sound like anything else (even though it was). There is a good reason for some of these dangerous recordings. Creator George Lucas wanted the sounds to come from something real, according to Burtt. Lucas wanted it to "have an authenticity to it." Burtt said, "It would be real things, not something just electronic on a synthesizer or theremin, which was the tradition for science fiction previous to 'Star Wars.' That organic nature of the sound is the key basis for everything done in 'Star Wars.' That was really George's inspiration from the beginning so we got used to that approach." In that vein, Burtt actually used some of his own voice recordings of baby talk mixed with electronic sounds so that R2-D2 sounded less mechanical, according to Popular Mechanics.

Getting on a soap box here, but things that are grounded in some sort of reality, whether it be sound or visual effects, make for a better movie. It can be hard to listen to a created effect in either instance and not know on some internal level that it's made up. When you have a lot of things to "accept" in a film, like space travel, the existence of a power that unites the universe like the Force, and a universe where alien species haven't wiped each other out, anything we can cling to in terms of our own world makes the rest of it easier to accept.

