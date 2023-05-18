Disney Will Close Its Ultra-Expensive Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser This Fall

It seems likely that the demise of the Galactic Starcruiser experience isn't due to lack of enthusiasm from "Star Wars" fans, but perhaps a lack of accessibility. Though the hotel reportedly sold out during its early months, its 100 rooms apparently aren't always full these days. With a hefty price tag, it would make sense for fans to see the "Star Wars" adventure as a rare novelty, rather than a place to revisit often like neighboring Disney World. /Film's Bryan Young described the Galactic Starcruiser experience as similar to a luxury cruise, but with an ongoing live-action roleplay element and even more perks: adventure-guiding datapads, droids, views of space, and costumed staff members in character abound.

"The ship itself is nothing short of gorgeous, feeling at once like a luxurious and forgotten piece of 'Star Wars' history and something that has all the hallmarks of a galaxy far, far away," Young wrote during a press visit last year. Unfortunately, as Theme Park Insider points out, boutique experiences may not be what past and current Disney CEO Bob Iger wants. When Iger resumed the CEO position late last year, he restructured Disney Entertainment into three categories, one of which is Parks, Experiences, and Products. Iger has made several Disney Parks-related moves since returning, and just today news broke that he will not be moving 2,000 staffers to Florida after all in the wake of ongoing tensions with Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

If you've been saving up to experience the Galactic Starcruiser, all is not lost: the hotel is still taking reservations — but not until after May 26, 2023, as Disney is currently in the process of rebooking guests whose reservations fell after the closing date. Galactic Starcruiser is set to close its doors on September 30, 2023.