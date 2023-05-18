Disney Will Close Its Ultra-Expensive Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser This Fall
Walt Disney World's tremendously immersive (and pricey) Star Wars hotel is set to shut down this September after less than a year and a half in operation, according to Theme Park Insider. Galactic Starcruiser, which was less a hotel stay and more a three-day, two-night theme park experience complete with a personalized "Star Wars" storyline unfolding in real life, opened its doors in March 2022 near Epcot in Florida.
Unfortunately, though, the themed hotel's prohibitively high price tag (it initially started with stays priced at $5,000 before lowering prices, per SF Gate) earned about as much press as its apparently incredible accommodations and features, and the outlet reports that its doors will close at the end of September 2023. Disney didn't comment on the reasoning behind the experience's surprisingly quick demise, but did release the following statement, which was shared with Theme Park Insider:
"We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months. Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special."
The adventure ends prematurely
It seems likely that the demise of the Galactic Starcruiser experience isn't due to lack of enthusiasm from "Star Wars" fans, but perhaps a lack of accessibility. Though the hotel reportedly sold out during its early months, its 100 rooms apparently aren't always full these days. With a hefty price tag, it would make sense for fans to see the "Star Wars" adventure as a rare novelty, rather than a place to revisit often like neighboring Disney World. /Film's Bryan Young described the Galactic Starcruiser experience as similar to a luxury cruise, but with an ongoing live-action roleplay element and even more perks: adventure-guiding datapads, droids, views of space, and costumed staff members in character abound.
"The ship itself is nothing short of gorgeous, feeling at once like a luxurious and forgotten piece of 'Star Wars' history and something that has all the hallmarks of a galaxy far, far away," Young wrote during a press visit last year. Unfortunately, as Theme Park Insider points out, boutique experiences may not be what past and current Disney CEO Bob Iger wants. When Iger resumed the CEO position late last year, he restructured Disney Entertainment into three categories, one of which is Parks, Experiences, and Products. Iger has made several Disney Parks-related moves since returning, and just today news broke that he will not be moving 2,000 staffers to Florida after all in the wake of ongoing tensions with Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
If you've been saving up to experience the Galactic Starcruiser, all is not lost: the hotel is still taking reservations — but not until after May 26, 2023, as Disney is currently in the process of rebooking guests whose reservations fell after the closing date. Galactic Starcruiser is set to close its doors on September 30, 2023.