The Gray Jedi Fan Theory In Star Wars Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor."

Fan imagination is a big part of what keeps "Star Wars" alive. Since 1977, we've been fascinated by its details, looking for how it all fits into a galaxy trapped in a struggle of good vs. evil. That love of the lore helps "Star Wars" creators build more stories for audiences to explore, but sometimes, viewers pick up on a thread that maybe those creators didn't intend for them to follow.

The idea of the Gray Jedi has deep roots, and we're going to explore how it burrowed its way into fandom lore. Gray Jedi are a delectable idea; they're masters of the Force who don't march lockstep with the Jedi Council, chasing a moral nuance that lets them acknowledge both dark and light viewpoints — and both Force power types, too. With plenty of canon and Legends-era characters who fit the idea, it's easy to see how Gray Jedi became so fascinating. But there's a kyber crystal-clear answer as to whether the Gray Jedi are actually canon, and it's not the one fans want to hear.