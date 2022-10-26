Years Before Rogue One, Saw Gerrera's Rebel Extremism Still Runs Deep In Andor

Among the many things "Andor" does differently than other "Star Wars" shows or movies, it truly does show how evil the Empire is. Sure, we've heard all about the evils of the Empire, but never before had we seen the true and horrific effect the Empire had on the galaxy, from its cold and mundane bureaucracy, to its treatment of other cultures, to its torturous prison system. It is an effective way to sell the audience on how regular people like Andor would get radicalized to the point where they'd join the Rebellion and risk their lives to fight the Empire.

Still, we are far removed from the Rebel Alliance we know from the original trilogy. Here, the resistance is disorganized, scattered, with neither vision nor fellowship — except, of course, for Saw Gerrera. Fans of "Rogue One" will recognize Saw as the leader of an extremist rebel cell that Jyn Erso meets on the planet Jedah right before he takes a Death Star laser beam to the face and is blown to smithereens. Where every other rebel in that movie is overly cautious and thinking longterm, Saw Gerrera was ready to shoot his way into terrorizing the Empire and proving they are not always in control, an anarchist more than an idealist liberator.

The latest episode of "Andor," titled "Narkina 5" finds Cassian in an Imperial prison straight out of hell, while Luthen is getting tired of working from the shadows and is eager to take the fight to the Empire more openly. To accomplish this, he turns to Saw Guerrera himself, who is still up to his anarchist ways.