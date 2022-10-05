Andor Episode 5 Explains Why Rebel Tech Is So Unique (And So Janky-Looking)

In the latest episode, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finds himself in an enlightening discussion with Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) about an old-fashioned navigational tool: a near-obsolete technology the group relies on. According to Nemik, using the more advanced technology had its disadvantages, especially since it was often the same used by the Empire themselves. Similar devices could be tracked and hijacked, so the rebels decided to abandon modernity for tried-and-true devices that are more reliable than their high-tech counterparts. Not only can devices like the one Nemik shows Andor be used without enemy interference, they can also be repaired by the rebels themselves.

This explanation lays the groundwork for the often banged-up ships, weapons, and droids employed by the Rebel Alliance across numerous "Star Wars" stories. We've already seen the rebels brandish blasters that look centuries (and galaxies) removed from what the Empire uses. Looking beyond "Andor," I think it is safe to assume that this rings true for the rest of the saga, especially the original trilogy.

Separating themselves from modern technology allows the rebels to divert attention from the enemy, but it also serves a philosophical purpose.