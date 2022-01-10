Star Wars And James Luceno's Tragedy Of Darth Plagueis The Wise, 10 Years Later

While, in hindsight, there were some serious implications in that scene from "Revenge of the Sith," it wasn't explicitly stated that Palpatine was Plagueis' apprentice. That was perhaps the biggest decision that Luceno made in crafting the story at the center of the novel that now stands atop the massive heap of "Star Wars" novels as a benchmark for just how good these stories can be. The book pulls a "Romeo & Juliet," kicking off by telling us the ending right up front, with Palpatine ultimately killing his master Plagueis. The book that unfolds shows us how this compelling tragedy came to be.

"Everyone who had watched 'Revenge of the Sith' already knew what happened; the events came straight from the lips of Palpatine to Anakin – at least from a certain point of view. So my idea was simply to get that part of the story over with and jump back in time to events that set in motion what was to come – a common enough technique for bringing things full circle, which seemed appropriate for the narrative."

The meat of the story kicks off with Plagueis surpassing the teachings of his master, killing Darth Tenebrous. This sets into motion the tragedy that unfolds, as Plagueis becomes obsessed with the notion of conquering that fate, which has been something the Sith have had to contend with ever since the Rule of Two was put into place: Only ever a master and an apprentice. No more. No less. Yet, the obsessive pursuit to cheat death and achieve immortality, crafting a Sith rule that could last generations, also led to hubris which became Plagueis' downfall, leading him to find himself in the same place Tenebrous found himself: dead at the hands of his apprentice. One thing that "Star Wars" storytelling is very good at is weaving in the notion that history repeats itself, and that thread is very present in this book.

With that as the center of the narrative, the task of crafting a young Palpatine was entrusted to Luceno. This was no small thing, since — especially after the release of the prequels — the character was just about as important as anyone else within the series, and we were about to learn a whole lot more about him. Again, the author's previous experience made him an ideal candidate to tell this part of the story.

"My previous dive into the nature of the Sith in 'Dark Lord,' in which Anakin transformed into Darth Vader, was crucial to my thinking about Palpatine, and the burden of being born to the dark side. I had already amassed plenty of information about Naboo when writing about Darth Maul's exploits on that planet, so I simply needed to drop Palpatine into the midst of all that, and furnish him with an incident that would ultimately drive him over the edge and into Plagueis's grip."

That incident involved manipulation on Plagueis' part after he sensed something in Palpatine, setting forth a series of events that led to Palpatine killing his own parents, leaving him with nowhere left to turn but Plagueis and setting him on an irreversible path to the dark side that shaped the galaxy as fans came to know it.

But the big question at the center of "The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise" has to do with cheating death. This idea sets Anakin on the path to becoming Darth Vader which, in the end, proves to be Palpatine's undoing. It's hugely important. Luceno took a pretty interesting approach to this aspect, opting to use midi-chlorians as the crux of the whole thing. The controversial element of "Star Wars" was introduced in "The Phantom Menace" as a means to measure one's strength in the Force, with those who have a high midi-chlorian count being more attuned to the Force. Lots of fans outright hated this inclusion by Lucas, which makes it all the more fascinating that Luceno leans into it hard in this novel, with Plagueis obsessed with the idea of manipulating the microscopic lifeforms to do his bidding and, ultimately, achieve immortality. Yet, Luceno manages to make it work, and it all comes down to his approach and reasoning.