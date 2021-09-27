Mark Hamill Praises The Star Wars Prequels For Having 'Their Own Identity'

Just a few weeks before I graduated high school, "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" came out on May 19, 1999. While it may have struck the wrong chord in a lot of the die hard Original Trilogy fans, it indoctrinated a whole new generation of acolytes over to what has become a kind of pop culture religion. I was somewhere in the middle with my reaction, ambivalent towards the stilted acting and clunky dialogue but blown away by the baroque visuals.

Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine we'd still be litigating it in the press over two decades later, but outspoken OT and Sequel Trilogy star Mark Hamill has thrown his hat into the ring with a surprising defense of the Prequel Trilogy in the late J.W. Rinzler's just-published book "Howard Kazanjian: A Producer's Life" about the "Return of the Jedi" producer.

Here's what Hamill says in the book (via IndieWire):

"I was impressed the prequels had their own identity. They were criticized because they were exposition-heavy and more cerebral and probably, like he said back in 1976, they weren't as commercial. It's a darker story. But in the age of social media, people's voices are amplified, and I'm shocked at how brutal they can be, not just in the case of 'Star Wars' films, but across the board.

This comes a week or so after "Star Wars: A New Hope" editor (and George Lucas' ex-wife) Marcia Lucas made headlines for trashing "The Phantom Menace" in the same book, saying, "I cried because I didn't think it was very good."