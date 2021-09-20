Star Wars Editor Marcia Lucas Was Furious With Sequel Series, Cried Over The Prequels

Let's be clear right from the start: without Marcia Lucas, it's likely that there's no "Star Wars" franchise to speak of in the first place. Creator George Lucas' then-wife played an integral role as editor of the original film (not to mention "The Return of the Jedi" as well, along with her uncredited work on "The Empire Strikes Back"), stitching together seemingly discordant and jumbled bits of footage to assemble something special that far exceeded what existed on paper. Her Oscar-winning editing work went hand-in-hand with George Lucas' notoriously difficult-to-translate vision to bring this silly story of laser swords and soap opera drama (in space, no less!) to life, earning her a lifetime's worth of credibility in being allowed to say whatever the hell she wants to say about the direction the franchise has since taken under Disney's guidance.

That brings us to the present, where some choice quotes are being brought to light as a result of the publishing of the late J.W. Rinzler's book on "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" producer Howard Kazanjian, titled "Howard Kazanjian: A Producer's Life." According to IndieWire, Marcia Lucas didn't hold back whatsoever when asked about her thoughts on how Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams approached "The Force Awakens" in 2015. After earnestly praising Kennedy as "really smart and really bright," Lucas went up and in on her storytelling choices:

"Now that she's running Lucasfilm and making movies, it seems to me that Kathy Kennedy and J.J. Abrams don't have a clue about 'Star Wars.' They don't get it. And JJ Abrams is writing these stories — when I saw that movie where they kill Han Solo, I was furious. I was furious when they killed Han Solo. Absolutely, positively there was no rhyme or reason to it. I thought, 'You don't get the Jedi story. You don't get the magic of Star Wars. You're getting rid of Han Solo?'"

Although it's worth noting that Harrison Ford himself had been campaigning for Han Solo's death for decades by that point, it's not hard to read between the lines somewhat and find the true drawbacks in how Han Solo was treated throughout the film: brought back into the story through eye-rollingly convenient means, reverted back to his pre-"A New Hope" ways, and then promptly killed off with little time or space given to truly mourn the loss of an icon. As these interviews took place after "The Last Jedi" but before the release of "The Rise of Skywalker," Lucas has lots to say about the death of another icon in Rian Johnson's 2017 film as well:

"They have Luke disintegrate. They killed Han Solo. They killed Luke Skywalker. And they don't have Princess Leia anymore. And they're spitting out movies every year. And they think it's important to appeal to a woman's audience, so now their main character is this female, who's supposed to have Jedi powers, but we don't know how she got Jedi powers, or who she is. It sucks. The storylines are terrible. Just terrible. Awful. You can quote me...JJ Abrams, Kathy Kennedy — talk to me."

While I still maintain that "The Last Jedi" is by far the biggest bright spot amid post-Disney "Star Wars," it certainly sounds like Luke's death and Carrie Fisher's tragic passing were the last straw for Lucas. Considering her perspective on the shaky ground that the new movies started with — many of the popular complaints about "The Last Jedi" should more accurately be laid at the feet of "The Force Awakens" — it stands to reason that her grievances would chiefly be with Abrams and Kennedy. I, for one, hope they actually take her up on her offer to get in touch with her!