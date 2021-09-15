Star Wars: Visions Early Buzz: What Critics Are Saying About The New Anime Series

Great news, "Star Wars" fans! The first wave of opinions on "Star Wars: Visions" is almost uniformly positive, heaping praise on the gorgeous animation, the fun adventures, and the variety of storytelling styles spread across all nine episodes.

/Film's own Anya Stanley reports that of all the anime shorts, "The Duel" impressed her the most, thanks in no small part to the Kurosawa-inspired plot and especially Lucy Liu's voice acting.

The animation styles of STAR WARS: VISIONS vary and carry like Mariah, but the first short, Takanobu Mizunoâ€™s â€œThe Duelâ€ is the strongest, pitting a steel-swinging Ronin against Sith bandits. Lucy Liu, naturally, commands the screen with barely a whisper. https://t.co/EDj0ZDt8CI pic.twitter.com/2YF3nOCcIZ — Anya Stanley (@BookishPlinko) September 15, 2021

Journalist, filmmaker, and "Star Wars" author (and regular /Film contributor!) Bryan Young refers to "Star Wars: Visions" as "nothing short of fantastic," complimenting the assortment of stories on display and echoing the idea that "Star Wars" could use more of this injection of creative energy.

#StarWarsVisions was nothing short of fantastic. The animation was gorgeous across the board. I loved how varied the breadth of stories were and there are so many I fell in love with. I hope they continue more of these stories and keep this program up. We need more of this. pic.twitter.com/6udJRZukvb — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) September 15, 2021

The rest of the critical responses to "Star Wars: Visions" cover a whole range of glowing praise, crowning the series as a "triumph" and "the future of Star Wars," exploring the mythos of the universe in a way the movies simply never could.

#StarWarsVisions is incredible. The animation is god-tier and itâ€™s fascinating to see each studio explore the far reaches of this universe in their own unique way. Everyone will have a different favourite chapter. To me, this is the future of #StarWars.pic.twitter.com/pLIsYTNtlC — David Opie (@DavidOpie) September 15, 2021

Happy to say that #StarWarsVisions is pretty damn great. It does, indeed, whip ass. While I enjoyed some shorts more than others (a couple I wasn't expecting to like as much as I did), there isn't a single one I disliked, or didn't immediately want to watch again. pic.twitter.com/jgquAeA17m — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) September 15, 2021

Iâ€™ve watched all of #StarWarsVisions & I absolutely loved it. Each short brings its own unique, inventive interpretation of STAR WARS that enhances & expands upon everything we already know. The visuals are gorgeous & the storytelling is top notch. SO MANY crazy lightsaber fights pic.twitter.com/4tfNDsWoZc — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 15, 2021

#StarWarsVisions is a triumphâ€"a gorgeous, kinetic celebration of the ideas that make Star Wars what it is. Yes, its full of bonkers imagery unconstrained by what you know came before, but these shorts understand the thematic heart of the saga. My full review hits @io9 next week! pic.twitter.com/7ITJvmc6Ge — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) September 15, 2021

#StarWarsVisions takes the very essence of @starwars storytelling and elevates it, taking it to places it hasn't gone before. Each story has a unique style, both visually and in the mythos explored. While I loved all of them, I have a handful of favorites that I want more of. pic.twitter.com/T23L1nM2As — Maggie Lovitt @ #TIFF21 (@maggieofthetown) September 15, 2021

Star Wars: Visions features 9 incredible and VISUALLY STUNNING anime shorts that offer a unique take on the world of Star Wars! They are so much fun, fans will be unable to wipe the smile off their faces as they watch. Super CREATIVE stories & animation styles!#StarWarsVisions pic.twitter.com/fER3JIVE1m — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 15, 2021

These ARE the stories youâ€™re looking for.#StarWarsVisions boasts eye-catching animation which blends various anime styles, incredible action, dynamic storytelling, & some of the most EPIC lightsabers in the galaxy. It's sure to be an instant hit with fans of all ages! pic.twitter.com/ZJIZQ53ShY — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) September 15, 2021

Pleased to announced that #StarWarsVisions is great. I enjoyed some shorts more than others, but they're all pretty fantastic. I'm looking forward to watching them again in 4K in both English and the original Japanese. I really hope this becomes an annual thing for #StarWars. pic.twitter.com/NvSrmdRzPR — Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) September 15, 2021

Each episode of #StarWarsVisions gets at the essence of what this franchiseâ€™s stories are about, but they live squarely in the realm of wild things you would never expect to see in a live-action project pic.twitter.com/r2xiki4bjT — Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) September 15, 2021

Many of the responses to "Star Wars: Visions" go out of their way to point out that there's something here for every kind of fan, which is precisely what I hoped for from a wide-ranging anthology series that's set in a universe as sprawling as this one. A chief complaint I've had with recent "Star Wars" media is the tendency to be overly-reverential to the Original Trilogy, almost entirely at the expense of telling new and exciting stories that could push the universe forward ("The Last Jedi" was a notable exception to this rule but, well, we saw how that went over on the internet). This seems like an even bigger step in that direction, boldly blazing a new trail that brings the mythology of the series back to the roots of what inspired George Lucas in the first place.

"Star Wars: Visions" premieres on Disney+ on September 22, 2021, and we couldn't be more excited.