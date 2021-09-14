Star Wars: Visions Villains Revealed, So Refresh Your Anime Rankings Again

I've said it before and I'll say it again: right from the start, "Star Wars: Visions" has looked like the creative revitalization that the franchise has sorely needed in the wake of "The Rise of Skywalker," and every new bit of information we've received in the time since has only made me more confident. StarWars.com has been gearing up for the impending release of the animated anthology series by teasing new character details, such as this earlier look at the protagonists of various episodes. This time, co-executive producer Justin Leach is taking us on a trip through the Dark Side of the Force with five of the villains.

The official website warns of spoilery character and story details for "Star Wars: Visions" to follow, which we'll reiterate here.