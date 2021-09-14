Star Wars: Visions Characters Revealed, Refresh Your Anime Rankings

"Star Wars: Visions" is coming to Disney+ on September 22, and it promises to deliver an interesting new twist on the "Star Wars" mythos, some of which already has Japanese roots. The series is a nine-episode anime anthology, with seven different Japanese studios behind it, and it actually shares its name with a museum exhibition that toured Japan over half a decade ago.

This week, StarWars.com is promoting the series by teasing out (and just outright teasing) some character details from producer Kanako Shirasaki and executive producer Josh Rimes. The pair spoke with the site and revealed details of five of the new heroes that fans will be meeting in "Star Wars: Visions."

We're not going to be delving into any heavy spoilers, but if you'd rather go into the anthology knowing nothing about it, be forewarned that some light story details might trickle in here as we look at each of the characters.