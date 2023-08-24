A Brief History Of Star Wars Characters Surviving Lightsaber Wounds

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka."

Who amongst us hasn't had a pretend lightsaber fight where we swing around fake versions of the iconic laser sword, all the while providing our own whooshing and whizzing sound effects? Even certain "Star Wars" actors can't always resist making the instantly recognizable noises of a lightsaber during rehearsal. Not as clumsy or random as a blaster, these elegant weapons for "a more civilized age" (to quote Obi-Wan Kenobi) are incredibly deadly ... sometimes. Other times, getting sliced with a lightsaber comes across as little more than an inconvenience on par with the world's worst paper cut.

Lightsaber-related injuries have certainly come a long way over the course of the history of the "Star Wars" franchise. Back in 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," the criminal Dr. Cornelius Evazan and his Aqualish buddy Ponda Baba learned the hard way not to tangle with a Jedi. Their brief yet memorable encounter with Luke Skywalker and Ob-Wan at the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine ended with Evazan getting slashed across the chest, nearly killing him. Meanwhile, Ponda wound up with one of his arms lopped off and bleeding on the floor. Why didn't Obi-Wan's lightsaber instantly cauterize his severed arm? Because George Lucas hadn't quite nailed down the science of lightsabers just yet. Er, the Force.

Fast-forward to the premiere episode of "Ahsoka" and you've got the villainous Shin Hati stabbing the heroic Sabine Wren in the gut with her lightsaber, only for Sabine to shake it off a day or so later like the champ she is. Surprising as the moment was, it's far from unprecedented. Indeed, one's ability to survive getting skewered by a lightsaber appears to depend heavily on the needs of the plot at any given moment.